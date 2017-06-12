Nationals ace Scherzer reaches 2,000 career strikeouts

Max Scherzer recorded the 2,000th punchout of his illustrious career as the Washington Nationals lost in MLB on Sunday.

Fresh off winning his second MLB Cy Young last season, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer reached an impressive milestone against the Texas Rangers.

In striking out Nomar Mazara to begin the fourth inning on Sunday, Scherzer recorded the 2,000th punchout of his illustrious career.

The four-time All-Star tied Nolan Ryan for the third-fewest games needed to reach the feat.

Randy Johnson and Clayton Kershaw, who reached the milestone earlier this year, are the only pitchers to reach 2,000 strikeouts in fewer games than the 32-year-old Nationals star.

Scherzer has recorded at least 230 strikeouts in each of the last five seasons and is well on his way to making it six straight this year.

The Nationals ended up losing 5-1 to the Rangers.