Nationals take 4-game win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Washington Nationals (31-35, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (4-5, 3.12 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (1-7, 3.43 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -136, Nationals +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will attempt to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 32-34 overall and 15-18 in home games. The Tigers have a 22-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has an 18-18 record on the road and a 31-35 record overall. The Nationals are 17-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Vierling has nine doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 9-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jesse Winker has 10 doubles, six home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .256 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 11-for-41 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Colten Keith: day-to-day (knee), Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (abdominal), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (back), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.