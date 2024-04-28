Nationals take 3-game road win streak into game against the Marlins

Washington Nationals (12-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-22, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-3, 6.51 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Marlins -142, Nationals +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals visit the Miami Marlins looking to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Miami has a 6-22 record overall and a 2-13 record at home. The Marlins have a 3-14 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Washington has a 12-14 record overall and an 8-6 record in road games. The Nationals have an 8-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with 10 extra base hits (five doubles and five home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 9-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has seven doubles and a home run for the Nationals. Nick Senzel is 6-for-30 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .227 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.