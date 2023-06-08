Nationally televised preseason games to showcase top rookie quarterbacks

On Wednesday, the NFL announced they will have four nationally televised preseason games between their various partners. Three of those games will take place on back-to-back-to-back nights in Week Three. And there is a common thread between them.

All three games will feature one of the top three quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

First up on Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts led by Anthony Richardson Jr. will go against the Philadelphia Eagles. You can check this game out on Amazon Prime video.

Then moving to Friday, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers welcome the Detroit Lions to town and it will be televised on CBS. Finally, on Saturday, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans head to New Orleans to take on the Saints. This game will be on Fox. All three games will be at 8:00 PM.

Week 3 – Indianapolis Colts vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3 – Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers

Week 3 – Houston Texas vs New Orleans Saints

