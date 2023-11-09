Nationally ranked prospect Landon Mack commits to Rutgers baseball

While the start of the college baseball season is still months away, Rutgers made headlines on Thursday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights announced several signings, including a nationally ranked prospect out of Bishop Eustace in Landon Mack. He drew plenty of interest from schools nationwide but has opted to stay in his home state.

The New Jersey native is ranked as the 85th-best shortstop in his class. He also can make an impact on the mound, which will allow Rutgers to be creative in how they use him. However, one of his biggest strengths is what he can do at the plate.

In Mack, Rutgers is adding a player who has a line-drive approach. He uses all fields and his power should increase as he adds more strength. He has also shown a tendency to make hard contact.

✍️ It’s Official: Landon Mack is a Scarlet Knight! Excited to keep a big-time recruit home in New Jersey, signing a nationally-ranked prospect out of Bishop Eustace! Welcome home, Landon! #TCD x #NSD23 pic.twitter.com/QyqLRnW9yJ — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) November 9, 2023

While it remains to be seen how exactly Mack will be used, Rutgers has a few options at their disposal. They could use him as a two-way player, which he is accustomed to. They could also have Mack focus on pitching or shortstop.

Regardless of where he eventually ends up, he is a player who will bring plenty of excitement to Piscataway.

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano praised fans and students for their turnout this year.

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Scarlet Knight mascot Sir Henry cheers in front…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Scarlet Knight mascot Sir Henry cheers in front of fans during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Al-Shadee Salaam (26) warms…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Al-Shadee Salaam (26) warms up before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws a…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws a pass during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (left) shake…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (left) shake hands with Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun after their game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A view of the main scoreboard announcing bad weather…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A view of the main scoreboard announcing bad weather at SHI Stadium before the game between the the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Temple Owls. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Ja'shon Benjamin (20) scores…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Ja'shon Benjamin (20) scores on a touchdown reception during the first half as Temple Owls safety Tywan Francis (4) defends at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jai Patel, kicker for Rutgers football.

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) celebrates…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) celebrates his field goal with long snapper Jake Eldridge (49) during the first half against the Temple Owls at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A member of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights spirit team…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A member of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights spirit team cheers during the first half of the game against the Temple Owls at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football continues to press for Naseim Brantley to be eligible.

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights leads…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights leads his team onto the field before a college football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium on September 3, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) warms up…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) warms up before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano prior to Saturday's win over Virginia Tech.

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with defensive lineman Keshon Griffin (96) before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football wide receiver Christian Dremel may look like a Starbucks barista to some, but he is making a strong brew in the Big Ten.

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) catches…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY is projecting Rutgers football will make a bowl game.

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) celebrates…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) celebrates his touchdown reception during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Da'Quan Felton (9) attempts…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Da'Quan Felton (9) attempts to catch a pass as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano knows Bob Bostad of the Indiana Hoosiers quite well.

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano on the…

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano on the sideline in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot performs on the sideline in…

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot performs on the sideline in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: A view of the field at SHI Stadium before a…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: A view of the field at SHI Stadium before a football game between the Wagner Seahawks and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Steven Krajewski #8 of the Wagner Seahawks is sacked by…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Steven Krajewski #8 of the Wagner Seahawks is sacked by Isaiah Iton #9 and Aaron Lewis #71 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first quarter at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Rutgers football is projected by ESPN FPI to be bowl eligible.

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Christian Dremel (2nd L) #6 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Christian Dremel (2nd L) #6 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates Johnny Langan #21 and Kyle Monangai #5 against the Wagner Seahawks during the first quarter at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: A stack of Rutgers Scarlet Knights footballs on the field…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: A stack of Rutgers Scarlet Knights footballs on the field before a football game against the Wagner Seahawks at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (center) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (center) is seen on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights sideline during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches a touchdown pass as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football celebrates an impressive win over Michigan State.

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) celebrates after a touchdown reception with tight end Johnny Langan (21) and running back Aaron Young (4) during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans cheer during the second half…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans cheer during the second half of the game between the Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards as Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) and defensive lineman Khris Bogle (2) pursue during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football is proving why they belong in the Big Ten.

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Defensive lineman Jordan Thompson #14 and tight end Shawn Bowman…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Defensive lineman Jordan Thompson #14 and tight end Shawn Bowman #87 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate their 27-24 win over the of the Michigan State Spartans in a college football game at SHI Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Fans arrive at SHI Stadium prior to the NCAA…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Fans arrive at SHI Stadium prior to the NCAA football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Jordan Walker (82) on the field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks from…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks from the locker room for warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A cannon is fired on the sideline following a…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A cannon is fired on the sideline following a field goal by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium.

ESPN FPI is projecting a win from Rutgers football to close out their Big Ten schedule.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knight celebrates a field goal by…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knight celebrates a field goal by place kicker Jai Patel during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hartford (25) breaks up…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hartford (25) breaks up a pass intended for Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong (29) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers fans watch the Scarlet Knights take on the…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers fans watch the Scarlet Knights take on the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the NCAA football game at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans watch during the second half…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans watch during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano motions to…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano motions to his team during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire