Nationalization is the early GOP theme entering Maine's 2022 election cycle

Caitlin Andrews, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·4 min read

Aug. 5—Good morning from Augusta. The Daily Brief will be off on Friday. We'll be back Monday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "If there's one person who is not keeping up their end of the bargain, the problem is going to be an immense challenge," Griffin Dill, a pest management expert at the University of Maine, said of the rat problem plaguing Milford, partially fueled by a resident who was actively feeding wildlife with a 20-foot wide, foot-deep pile of corn and sunflower seeds. Do your part, everyone. Here's your soundtrack.

What we're watching today

A Wednesday fundraiser made for another example of how Republicans are trying to nationalize Maine's major elections next year. It was a busy day in conservative politics with former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin declaring a return bid in Maine's 2nd Congressional District and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel in Saco for a fundraiser with the state party featuring former Gov. Paul LePage, their presumptive gubernatorial nominee next year.

Both the gubernatorial and congressional races are expected to attract major national attention, with Republicans already running ads against incumbent U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat. One report predicted $75 million in ad spending here next year, a record for a midterm election.

In an interview, McDaniel highlighted how the party could approach taking on Golden and Gov. Janet Mills, both of whom still have net positive approval ratings. She pointed to efforts to go after the incumbent on her pandemic response, saying Republican governors had managed to protect vulnerable populations without harming their economies. (The early recoveries in Maine and New Hampshire under Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, were similar.)

"Those are the types of policies that Republicans are going to run on across the country," McDaniel said. "We have a great way to contrast with Democrats: Look what Democrat governors have done in your state versus what Republican governors have done across the country."

That Republicans will target Mills over her coronavirus response is not a surprise. But it is a line of attack that could play out differently in Maine than in other places, which has the fourth-lowest COVID-19 death rate in the U.S. and largely managed to keep schools open last year.

More recently, Republicans have also hit Mills for not stripping enhanced federal unemployment benefits, saying the weekly $300 has prevented people from going back to work, though early data published by economists have since found that turning off the benefits in conservative states did not lead to short-term job growth.

Democrats are more likely to discuss local factors. While Mills and her party flexed muscles to bypass Republicans on budget issues this year, she also blunted many progressive priorities with her veto pen. Golden has taken a number of swing votes that could undercut Poliquin's hits on national Democrats. We already have a good preview of the lines being drawn.

The Maine politics top 3

— "Staffing shortages keep Maine nursing homes from mandating COVID-19 vaccines," Caitlin Andrews, Bangor Daily News: "The ongoing survey from the Maine Medical Directors Association, which had gotten 43 homes to respond as of Wednesday, found 60 percent of those facilities want to require staff to be vaccinated. But long-standing shortages make them wary of implementing requirements as new cases in Maine creep up, driven by the more contagious delta variant."

— "Half of Maine counties could soon be covered by Joe Biden's new eviction moratorium," Jessica Piper, BDN: "The new moratorium, announced late Tuesday, links a temporary ban on evictions to local virus conditions, relying on the same U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designations used for mask recommendations, with evictions halted in counties that have seen at least 50 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. In Maine, the counties that meet that designation can change on a day-to-day basis, although more counties have qualified in recent days as cases have risen statewide."

The metric determining where the new moratorium applies is also the one deciding mask recommendations. With COVID-19 cases increasing nationally, half of Maine's 16 counties went above the federal thresholds as of Wednesday after Cumberland, Kennebec and Piscataquis counties joined or rejoined the list. Once a county goes over the threshold, evictions are barred for at least 14 days. That federal emergency order is in effect through early October. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, has said the state may break from federal mask guidelines that change daily, but nothing has been announced yet.

— "Maine GOP calls on John Hiatt to resign over child porn charge," Judy Harrison, BDN: "I am deeply troubled by the allegations against John Hiatt,' Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas said Wednesday. 'While John will have his day in court, he should do what is best for his community and resign from all political positions immediately."

Today's Daily Brief was written by Caitlin Andrews, Jessica Piper and Michael Shepherd. If you're reading this on the BDN's website or were forwarded it, you can sign up to have it delivered to your inbox every weekday morning here.

To reach us, do not reply directly to this newsletter, but contact the political team at mshepherd@bangordailynews.com, candrews@bangordailynews.com or jpiper@bangordailynews.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Republican official who mocked COVID in final Facebook post dies of virus in Texas

    In previous social media posts, he showed support for mask burning and called incentives to encourage vaccinations “disgusting.”

  • Mark Levin says Biden should be removed from office

    Mark Levin says it is time to start talking about using impeachment or the 25th Amendment against Joe Biden to remove the "most disastrous president in modern American history" from office.

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • Cori Bush Defends Use of Private Security While Calling to Defund the Police: ‘Suck It Up’

    Representative Cori Bush insisted that she needs private security to protect herself from threats while advocating for the "defund the police" movement.

  • Armour: 'You’re not an American' if you rooted against USWNT

    Nancy Armour takes issue with Americans who rooted against- and even celebrated their losses- the USWNT.

  • House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

    Rep. Ralph Norman, one of the three congressional Republicans suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi over fines for not wearing masks during a vote on the U.S. House floor, has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19, the second member of South Carolina's delegation to do so. Representing South Carolina's 5th District since 2017, Norman is part of a federal lawsuit against Pelosi over a mandate earlier this year that members wear masks while on the House floor.

  • NBA-Kanter says he will not be intimidated by Turkish arrest warrants

    Turkish prosecutors have sought to arrest Kanter for defamation and terrorism, according to documents dated July 12 and posted by Nordic Monitor, a group that highlights abuses by the Erdogan government and others. "Unbelievable!" Kanter wrote on Twitter. "#DictatorErdogan regime issued 9 arrest warrants for me.

  • David Zurawik: Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy

    During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...

  • The design for one of Donald Trump's new 'Trump Cards' has a typo

    The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • Florida congressman rips DeSantis’s response to Biden: ‘That’s pretty immature’

    After Florida governor Ron DeSantis held a fiery press conference in response to President Biden’s recent criticism of some GOP governors' handling of Covid, Florida congressman Charlie Crist went on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight Wednesday to give his take on the moment. After Lemon showed a clip of the press conference, he asked Crist for his reaction. “That's pretty immature. And extremely defensive,” Crist said. “President Biden is giving good, solid leadership on this issue that is really focused on the safety of our children, and our families, and our nation. Governor Desantis' reaction to that is to be dismissive, because he's chosen to be playing Russian roulette with my fellow Floridians, which is a disaster.” And Crist thinks there’s only one real reason why DeSantis is busy politicizing Covid instead of trying to slow it down. “The man is so, unfortunately, politically motivated toward the white house in 2024, and capturing that base, that he's forgetting Floridians who want their kids to be safe. Because they're reasonable people with common sense,” Crist said.

  • Poland says Belarus lets migrants cross border in 'hybrid war' with EU

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland accused Belarus of sending a growing number of migrants over the border in retaliation for Warsaw's decision this week to give refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics. A deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, said on Thursday that Minsk was "waging a hybrid war with the European Union with the help of illegal immigrants". In recent weeks, neighbour and fellow EU member state Lithuania has reported a surge in illegal border crossings from Belarus and said Minsk was flying in migrants from abroad and dispatching them into the EU.

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • Pompeo got $5,800 whisky gift from Japan, but where is it?

    The State Department said Wednesday it’s looking into the apparent disappearance of a nearly $6,000 bottle of whisky given more than two years ago to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the government of Japan. In a notice filed in the Federal Register, the department said it could find no trace of the bottle’s whereabouts and that there is an “ongoing inquiry” into what happened to the booze. Recipients have the option of turning gifts of a certain value over to the National Archives or another government entity or purchasing them for personal use by reimbursing the Treasury Department for their value.

  • Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says Trump is 'a vile man' who did 'more damage to the United States than any other leader' in recent history

    Trump claims the election was stolen, but "he was the one that was trying to steal the election from President Biden," Alexander Vindman said.

  • Sanders-Backed Progressive Upset by Establishment Dem in Ohio Special Election

    Former state senator Nina Turner backed suffered a surprise defeat to establishment democrat Shontel Brown in a Ohio special election Tuesday.

  • Letters to the Editor: Will far-left, anti-Newsom Democrats give California a Republican governor?

    A letter from a 'socialist' Democrat voting in protest to recall Newsom has readers warning that the alternative could be much worse.

  • Mary Trump says Trump used his infamous 'it is what it is' dismissal when she brought up concerns about her father's burial

    Mary Trump said her family used the phrase, "it is what it is," "always with a cruel indifference to somebody else in despair."

  • Trump push for faster, but wasteful dishwashers appears headed for rinse cycle

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump really got the crowd going last year when he promised them faster dishwashers. "Anybody have a new dishwasher?" Trump said at the campaign rally in Milwaukee in January 2020, using hyperbole to claim modern, efficient dishwashers needed 10 cycles to clean dishes. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I'm sorry for that," Trump said. "I'm sorry for that. It's worthless. They give you so l

  • Police arrested an accused rioter who dressed like George Washington when storming the US Capitol

    "I am unsure of the gentleman's first name but ... he was inside the Capitol and was dressed as George Washington," an anonymous tip said.