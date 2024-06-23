Nationalistic chants: Albania's Daku gets two-match ban

Croatia's Josko Gvardiol (L) and Albania's Mirlind Daku lie on the pitch after collision during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Albania at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Jens Büttner/dpa

Albania forward Mirlind Daku was banned for two matches by European football ruling body UEFA on Sunday in connection with nationalistic chants after their draw with Croatia earlier in the week.

UEFA said that Daku brought football into disrepute when he used a megaphone after the 2-2 draw in Hamburg on Wednesday and chanted nationalistic slogans with the fans.

He will miss the final group match on Monday against Spain and then the last 16 match or the next UEFA match, depending on whether Albania reach the knock-outs.

UEFA imposed the sanction "for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute."

UEFA also fined the Albanian FA €25,000 ($26,700) for "transmitting provocative messages not fit for a sports event", and another €22,500 for the lighting of fireworks and pitch invasion.

The Croatia FA was fined €28,000 for the lighting and throwing of fireworks.

The Serbian FA had called for UEFA sanctions against Albania and Croatia in connection with hostile chants towards them.

UEFA on Wednesday fined the Serbian and Albanian FA €10,000 each in connection with "provocative messages not fit for a sports event" by their fans.

The Euros feature four teams from the Balkans in Albania and three teams from the former state of Yugoslavia: Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia.