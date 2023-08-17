National writers weigh in on Wisconsin's chances in the Big Ten in 2023

Slowly but surely, Big Ten previews have been rolling in from national outlets, with the Wisconsin Badgers season beginning Sept. 2 at home against Buffalo. The Big Ten season overall begins Thursday, Aug. 31, with Nebraska at Minnesota.

Some things aren't a secret: The powerhouses in the Big Ten mostly reside in the East (Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State), and forthcoming changes to the conference's format (namely, the dissolution of divisions) make this an urgent opportunity for teams in the West to make the Big Ten championship game.

Here's how the Badgers have been evaluated:

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs past Nebraska safety Myles Farmer (4) enroute to a 53-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 35-28.

ESPN thinks the Badgers will win the West

Bill Connelly of ESPN did a full breakdown of the Big Ten West in early July. He tentatively picked UW as the winner in the West.

"With the amount of change — coaching, playing style, personnel — Wisconsin is undergoing, the Badgers enter as both projected favorites and epic wild cards," he wrote. "There's indeed a chance they play at a top-20 level or better, but it wouldn't be hard to see them taking a little while to build a rhythm, leaving the door open for others. SP+ seems to think Iowa is next in line, which makes sense, but stable quarterback play could make Minnesota a serious threat, too."

Connelly spends a lot of time discussing UW's pivot in offensive identity.

"It would feel strange if a team actively trying to refresh its West division identity won the final West title," he said. "Or would that be fitting for the times? Regardless, after 30 years of running a proudly retrograde, ground-and-pound offense in Madison, Wisconsin is going to wing the ball around in 2023 and the years to come."

He picked running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Maema Njongmeta as two of his favorite players in the conference.

ESPN's Heather Dinich says the Badgers are one of 17 teams that can make the College Football Playoff, joining Big Ten brethren Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Wisconsin a 49.7% chance to win the West, well ahead of Iowa (20.1%). The metric predicts the success of each unit on each FBS team and considers strength of schedule.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) answers questions during Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The Athletic is fascinated by the new additions to Wisconsin

Mike Sherman and Austin Meek of The Athletic offered a Big Ten preview Monday and put Wisconsin at the top of "Tier 2," below Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. They cite the arrival of quarterback Tanner Mordecai as an impact addition.

"The Badgers bring back top WRs Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell and did well in the portal, especially bolstering their receiving corps," they wrote. "Talented running back Braelon Allen also returns for new coordinator Phil Longo, who looks to stay focused on Wisconsin’s traditionally dominant running game while accelerating the tempo and implementing his version of the Air Raid."

They quoted an anonymous Big Ten assistant coach about the Badgers.

"The Wisconsin thing is a toss-up. I mean, it really is. I don’t know what the hell’s gonna happen there. Newer, flashier or different — that doesn’t always mean that better. It’s kind of hard to argue with the success they had. It’ll be a tough probably adjustment this year, but maybe they pull it off. Play good defense. Run the football. Don’t turn it over. I know that works there. We’ll find out if the other thing works there.”

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to players during a scrimmage in the Kids' Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, Iowa City, Iowa

Yahoo! Sports still has a lot of faith in Iowa in the West

Sam Cooper of Yahoo! Sports lists the Badgers fourth among all Big Ten schools in terms of odds to win the conference, and they're listed with an over/under of 8.5 wins, though that number is matched with Iowa in the West.

"On defense, the Badgers should be pretty solid but the turnover in the front seven is significant, particularly with DT Keeanu Benton and LB Nick Herbig now in the NFL," Cooper wrote. "There are also some questions at CB. Wisconsin is one of the better teams in the Big Ten West, but this could be more of a transition year than many realize."

But what about Iowa, the team Cooper says maybe should be the division favorite, given its offensive upgrades?

"The upgrades start with ex-Michigan QB Cade McNamara, who brings a baseline of competency to the position that hasn’t existed in several years," Cooper said. "Elsewhere, Iowa added receiver Kaleb Brown (Ohio State), a few potential starting linemen and tight end Erick All, McNamara’s old Michigan teammate. All and Luke Lachey should be one of the better tight end duos in the conference."

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling (19) during fall training camp at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

CBS has higher expectations for the Badgers despite reservations

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports set the over/under for wins this season at 10 for UW despite previous reservations.

"I've been pumping the brakes on Wisconsin all offseason so, of course, when I pick my head up after finishing this exercise, I have the Badgers going 10-2," he wrote. "Good job, Tom. I may have the Badgers finishing with 1.5 more wins than the projected total, but I don't feel great about it.

"There are a lot of X-factors in play here as first-year coach Luke Fickell attempts to overhaul the roster and identity of the program in one offseason. He could pull it off. He's a great coach. He could also struggle because what Wisconsin is trying to do isn't easy in one offseason. Still, the defense will be nasty, and while the Badgers have to play Ohio State, the other two teams they get from the East are Indiana and Rutgers. There are wins to be had on this schedule. I may be an idiot for predicting 10-2 here, but I still think 9-3 is likelier than 8-4.

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell answers questions during Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

247Sports ponders Luke Fickell's coach of the year candidacy, gives UW narrow edge over Iowa

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports conducted a poll among the site's writers that selected Luke Fickell as the favorite for Coach of the Year in the Big Ten and had Allen as "others receiving votes" in the running for the Offensive Player of the Year.

"The Badgers' offense seems primed to make a jump with Big Ten Player of the Year hopeful Allen at running back and SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai at quarterback," Marcello wrote. "The Badgers hired away arguably the best offensive coordinator in the country, Phil Longo, after smashing records with his Air Raid offense at North Carolina. The Badgers will not look drastically different overnight. After all, why ditch a team's strengths? The Badgers will still ground-and-pound the football, but Fickell and company will also stretch the field."

Marcello also mentioned Ohio State at Wisconsin as one of the games of the year, and the site picked Wisconsin to win the West with 121 points (10 first-place votes), narrowly ahead of Iowa with 115 points (nine first-place votes).

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: National writers weigh in on Wisconsin Badgers in Big Ten in 2023