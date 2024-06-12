National writer includes Jordan Seaton on list of college football’s premier true freshmen

In desperate need of help on the offensive line, the Colorado Buffaloes made a huge splash by signing top-ranked class of 2024 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton earlier this offseason.

Seaton, a consensus five-star prospect from IMG Academy, is currently expected to start at left tackle next season as a true freshman, meaning he’ll have the critical responsibility of protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ blind side.

On Tuesday, 247Sports national writer Chris Hummer included Seaton on his list of 100 true freshmen who are set to “shake up the 2024 college football season.” In his reasoning, Hummer highlighted the important role Seaton will assume this fall:

Given Colorado’s offensive line struggles a year ago and the complete reset the room has undergone since, there are plenty of opportunities for young players to emerge on the o-line. Seaton was one of 13 traditional high school or JUCO signees for the Buffs in 2024. The five-star recruit worked as Colorado’s starting left tackle during the spring game, and it’s very likely he begins the year protecting Shedeur Sanders’ blind side.

Seaton was the only Colorado freshman featured on Hummer’s list.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire