National Women’s Half Marathon to close District roads Sunday morning

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of runners are taking to the streets in D.C. for the fifth National Women’s Half Marathon and 8K.

Nearly 3,000 people from all over the country – and the world – are running this year. The National Park Service announced several road closures this Sunday, May 3.

The following roads with be closed from approximately 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Rock Creek Parkway

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street to 23rd Street

West Potomac Park

East Potomac Park (Access available to East Potomac Golf Course)

Ohio Drive SW

