National Weather Service: Tornado warning in effect until 3:45 p.m.

Aug. 9—CLINTON — The National Weather service has issued tornado warnings for Rock and Walworth counties after reports of a possible funnel cloud spotted east of Clinton.

Local emergency officials shortly after 3:10 p.m. were asking for more details about a possible tornado funnel cloud a weather spotter said they saw near South Carvers Rock Road in the area of Turtle Creek just east of Clinton and apparently moving toward Darien.

The National Weather Service at 3:08 released a tornado warning alert. The alert advises people move to a lower area of a sturdy building until at least 3:45.

The warning comes after heavy rains moved through Rock County earlier this afternoon.

A large swath of severe thunderstorms as of 3 p.m. was still moving through the Rockford, Illinois area and the state line, according to National Weather Service data.

Another band of storms was shown in radar moving across southern and central Dane County to the north of Janesville shortly after 3 p.m.

The bulk of heavy rains moving through the area by had advanced eastward into Walworth County by about 3:20 p.m., according to weather radar.