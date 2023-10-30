National Weather Service Camera Captures Start of Snowfall in Maine

A live camera set up at the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Maine captured an early-morning snowfall start on Monday, October 30.

Playback shows flakes beginning to fall just before 6 am.

The agency said total snow accumulations could reach 8 inches in parts of the state by Monday night. Credit: NWS Caribou via Storyful