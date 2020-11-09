National Twitter reactions to Josh Allen, Bills win over Seahawks

The Buffalo Bills shot some life into western New York on Sunday. In their Week 9 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks, the Bills won in a shootout, 44-34.

Buffalo’s defense got the turnovers they needed while their offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen, reverted back to an elite level against the Seahawks (6-2). He had 415 passing yards alone.

But also with that win, the Bills (7-2), and especially their quarterback, turned some heads nationally as well.

Here’s some of that reaction following the Bills’ win:

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football panel

"Russell Wilson came in as the assumed MVP and top QB in the league. @JoshAllenQB came out and threw for 415 yards, 3 touchdowns, got the W, and did it hours after he lost his grandmother. Quite a performance from the @BuffaloBills QB." — @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/DiQz6kWP7a — GMFB (@gmfb) November 9, 2020





Dan Katz (Big Cat), Barstool Sports

That’s an impressive win for the Bills pic.twitter.com/RGj8XFON7X — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 8, 2020





Damon Amendolara, CBS Sports

Big boy win by the Bills. Didn’t think Josh Allen could outduel Russell Wilson. He did. He was fantastic. Public apology time tomorrow morning #BillsMafia. — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) November 8, 2020





New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Allen ties career high in passing yards with 415. The @BuffaloBills go to 7-2 for first time since ’93. Diggs with another 100 yard game. Lots to like! — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 8, 2020





Warren Sharp, Sharp Football

the 2020 Bills became just the 13th team in NFL history to record 20+ first downs in EVERY SINGLE ONE of their first 9 games the last two teams to achieve that made the Super Bowl (2018 Rams, 2017 Patriots) Buffalo achieved this once before. They also made the Super Bowl (1992) — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 8, 2020





Dan Orlovsky, ESPN

What was obvious today in the @BuffaloBills & @Seahawks game is how much Daboll and Frazier out-coached Schottenheimer and Norton—an absolute coaching beat down by Buffalo! — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 8, 2020





Adam Schein, CBS Sports

Bills beat Seahawks. Josh Allen dominates. Heard about it. #BillsMafia — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) November 8, 2020





The Checkdown





Kevin Connors, ESPN

Your 7-2, 1st place @BuffaloBills❗️

Just felt like writing it out so we could all let it wash over us.#HumbleButHungry #BillsMafia #AmericasTeam 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k0VrFWYRbh — Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) November 9, 2020





FOX Sports

Josh Allen's first half vs the Seahawks:

– 24 for 28

– 282 Pass Yards

– 3 Pass Touchdowns, 0 Int 🔥🔥 (via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/O7tBLuBnyQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 8, 2020





Brian Baldinger, NFL Network

.@buffalobills defense battered and bruised @seahawks QB all afternoon long and played their best game of the #NFL season. A couple of new wrinkles with lbers really helped #BillsMafia #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/HoT6jenDYi — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 9, 2020





Sporting News





Jason Tartick, The Bachelorette personality

But could you imagine if #BillsMafia could tailgate right now 🤯! Go Bills!! — Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick) November 8, 2020





Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Bills had mismatches all over the field vs Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/ugWiFZdxhl — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) November 9, 2020





The Score

Josh Allen re-entering the MVP race. pic.twitter.com/Ip4hWFnGg7 — theScore (@theScore) November 8, 2020





PFT, Barstool Sports

Will DK Metcalf split Russ Wilsons MVP votes leaving the door open for Josh Allen? League circles are indcating yes — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 8, 2020





