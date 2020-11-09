National Twitter reactions to Josh Allen, Bills win over Seahawks

Nick Wojton

The Buffalo Bills shot some life into western New York on Sunday. In their Week 9 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks, the Bills won in a shootout, 44-34.

Buffalo’s defense got the turnovers they needed while their offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen, reverted back to an elite level against the Seahawks (6-2). He had 415 passing yards alone.

But also with that win, the Bills (7-2), and especially their quarterback, turned some heads nationally as well.

Here’s some of that reaction following the Bills’ win:

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football panel


Dan Katz (Big Cat), Barstool Sports


Damon Amendolara, CBS Sports


New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo


Warren Sharp, Sharp Football


Dan Orlovsky, ESPN


Adam Schein, CBS Sports


The Checkdown


Kevin Connors, ESPN


FOX Sports


Brian Baldinger, NFL Network


Sporting News


Jason Tartick, The Bachelorette personality


Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network


The Score


PFT, Barstool Sports


