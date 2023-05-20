National Treasure wins Preakness Stakes 2023: Bob Baffert victorious in Triple Crown return

BALTIMORE — National Treasure won Saturday’s $1.65 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

National Treasure, ridden by John Velazquez and trained by Bob Baffert, covered the 1 3/16 miles on a fast dirt track in 1:55.12. After a two-year absence, it was Baffert's first race back on a Triple Crown trail he’s dominated. The Hall of Fame trainer now has six Kentucky Derby wins, eight Preakness victories and three Belmont Stakes triumphs.

National Treasure was the 5-2 second choice behind 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage (8-5 odds), who finished third at Pimlico on Saturday behind Chase the Chaos.

It was the first Preakness in 75 years to include just one horse (Mage) who had previously competed in the Kentucky Derby. In 1948, Citation was the only Kentucky Derby horse to compete in the Preakness. He won both on his way to capturing the Triple Crown.

Saturday’s seven-horse field was the smallest for the Preakness since 1986, when Snow Chief won in a seven-horse field.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage a bit amped up as he heads from the barn to the track before the Preakness. pic.twitter.com/iEHjKvPmV3 — Derby News (@KentuckyDerbyCJ) May 20, 2023

Preakness Stakes undercards: Havnameltdown, trained by Bob Baffert, euthanized after race

'Overkill' or status quo?: Recent horse racing deaths cast shadow before Preakness Stakes

Troubling trend continues: Swanson Lake is ninth horse death at Churchill Downs since late April

Back on Triple Crown trail: Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert eyes Kentucky Derby return

This story will be updated.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Preakness Stakes 2023: Trainer Bob Baffert's National Treasure wins