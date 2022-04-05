National Title overreaction: Jayhawks and Gamecocks cut down the nets

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Your Kansas City... I mean Kansas Jayhawks are the national champions! Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde tape a late-night edition of the podcast breaking down all the action from New Orleans where KU topped UNC in a 72-69 thriller.

The guys also dive into South Carolina's national title win over the UConn Huskies before debating if a pair of Waffle House golf shoes are a good purchase...

