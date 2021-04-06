National Title overreaction: Baylor bounces Gonzaga

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap the Gonzaga vs Baylor National Championship late-night from inside the bubble. How did Baylor dismantle Gonzaga? Will the Zags bounce back next March?

Pat & Pete also react to North Carolina's hire of Hubert Davis to replace Roy Williams. Can Davis be the next Juwan Howard and lead his alma mater back to glory?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts