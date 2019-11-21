National title & Heisman odds update: 11/21

TITLE ODDS

RISER: UTAH UTES

Last week: 40/1

This week: 25/1

The Big 3 of college football this season (LSU, Ohio State and Clemson) all got a little boost to their title odds thanks to Alabama taking a hit. But it’s the two Pac-12 contenders whose eyes got wide with the Tide’s potential downfall. Oregon moved from 50/1 to 40/1, but oddsmakers prefer the defensive-minded Utes in this scenario. Utah ranks in the top 15 in total yards and points allowed, while on offense they rely on one of the best backs in the nation in Zack Moss. Both Utah and Oregon are 9-1 and are on a collision course for the Pac-12 title game and it’s feeling more and more like if the winner of that game ends the season with just one loss, they will have a very good case to be Playoff bound. The Utes close at Arizona then host Colorado, while Oregon visits Arizona State then hosts rival Oregon State.

Last week: 6/1

This week: 18/1

Whoa boy. That Tua injury was tough to watch. And it’s sad to think that was the last time we get to see Tagovailoa in an Alabama jersey. Early reports are he will make a full recovery, so we hope we get to see him on the field in the pro game sooner rather than later. But back to Bama’s title hopes, which now rest on the shoulder of Mac Jones. He’s been pretty good in relief of Tagovailoa this season, but his real test will be the Iron Bowl in two weeks. This year the rivalry continues at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn and he’ll have to face arguably the best defensive front in the country. Now, if Alabama has any hope of returning to the College Football Playoff, they’ll need to win the Iron Bowl convincingly, and likely will still need some help. And their odds reflect that.

HEISMAN ODDS

Last week: 1/10

This week: 1/20

Well, it’s come to this. There’s Joe Burrow and then, there’s everyone else. Literally. The Superbook at Westgate has updated their Heisman futures market to Burrow at the current number of -2000 and placed the field at 10/1. And why not? Burrow followed up his dominant performance against Alabama by torching the Ole Miss defense for 489 yards and five more touchdowns last week. Burrow is now up to 3,687 yards with 38 touchdown passes compared to just six interceptions while still completing nearly 79 percent of his passes. Barring some epic collapse over the next three games, Joe seems to have this all locked up.

FALLER: EVERYONE ELSE

This week: 10/1

While it’s highly unlikely that anyone other than Burrow wins this award, the “Field” obviously brings better value. If guys like Ohio’s State’s Justin Fields, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Oregon’s Justin Herbert can make a strong push at the end of the season there’s nothing wrong with a little sprinkle on the Field at 10/1.

CFP VS. TITLE ODDS

