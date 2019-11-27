National title & Heisman odds update: 11/27

TITLE ODDS

RISER: OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Last week: 9/4

This week: 8/5

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Big 3 in college football all won again last week, but Ohio State was the only program with an impressive win. The Buckeyes were given a stiff test from No. 10 Penn State, but were able to hold off the Nittany Lions for a 28-17 win. As a result, Ohio State jumped LSU in both the College Football Playoff Rankings and the nation title odds. While LSU remained undefeated its defense has been a little suspect, surrendering 98 points over its last three games and have been lowered to 3/1. While Clemson faces the same problem it has all season, a lack of competition, but the defending champs are still 9/4 to win it all once again.

Last week: 40/1

This week: OTB

Saturday was a bad day for the Pac-12. Heading into the Week 13 games it looked like the conference out west would be heading into its title game with two one-loss teams with the winner having a real shot at getting into the College Football Playoff. Then Oregon played Arizona State. In a game where Justin Herbert should have showed scouts he was ready for the big stage, but all he did was create more questions in the Ducks’ stunning 31-28 loss to the Sun Devils as two-touchdown favorites. The loss essentially eliminated Oregon from title contention as the CFP committee ranked the Ducks 14th in the latest rankings. Now the Pac-12 is fearing Oregon gets to the title and defeats Utah and torpedoes the conference’s last playoff hope.

HEISMAN

NO CHANGE

Joe Burrow: 1/20

Field: 10/1

Story continues

It will take a minor miracle for Burrow to not win the award for college football’s most outstanding player this year. The LSU senior signal caller went 23-38 and added another 327 yards and three touchdown to his already gaudy numbers in last week’s 56-20 win over Arkansas. It has also helped that Burrow’s biggest challengers (namely Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields) had somewhat mediocre weeks for their respective teams. Don’t be surprised if Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young gets an invite to the Heisman ceremony despite missing two games due to suspension. That’s how good he’s been.

CFP VS. TITLE ODDS

And finally let’s take another look at the latest College Football Playoff rankings compared to the odds to win the national title for each team in the top 10: