National team manager reveals plans for Real Madrid wonderkid at the Euros

Following a solid end to his debut campaign at Real Madrid, Arda Guler is all set to play a key part for Turkey at the UEFA Euro 2024.

The 19-year-old wonderkid struggled with injuries during the first half of the last season at Real Madrid but eventually made the most of his chances towards the final phase of the campaign.

All in all, Guler finished the 2023/24 season with a tally of six goals from 12 matches, winning La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

Vincenzo Montella’s plans for Guler with Turkey

A special talent like Guler, who is attracting a lot of interest heading into the summer, has what it takes to be a differential player for the Turkish national team.

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of their Euro opener against Georgia next week, Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella gave an insight into how he plans to use the Real Madrid youngster – whether as a starter or from the bench, and his position.

“Arda generally played on the right wing in both Fenerbahçe and Real Madrid. If he played alone, he could be number ten, but for now, he seems to be closer to playing on the right wing,” said Montella (h/t Sporx).

On whether Guler is ready to start in the major European tournament, he added: “The most important thing is to be able to establish balance well. He played well in the last match, and we have the desire to start with him. However, I am still in the decision stage.”

So far, Guler has made seven appearances for the Turkish national team, in which he has netted one goal. And, he will be looking forward to adding to that tally at the Euros, whether he starts as a right-winger or a No. 10.