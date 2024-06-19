National team issue concerning update over United star’s condition after injury-plagued season

England have confirmed this morning that Luke Shaw is still training separately from the squad ahead of their second group-stage fixture on Thursday.

The Three Lions will lock horns with Denmark tomorrow evening in the 5pm kick-off slot, and as it stands, you wouldn’t expect that Shaw will be able to feature.

25 players are on the pitch for this morning’s training session, as @LukeShaw23 continues his individual programme elsewhere.@kylewalker2 will join Gareth Southgate for our pre-match media conference in Frankfurt this evening. pic.twitter.com/viSgg6uq7Z — England (@England) June 19, 2024

One of Manchester United’s eight representatives at Euro 2024, the left-back was included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man selection despite being injured at the time of the cutoff. Harry Maguire, meanwhile, was omitted for the same reason.

Read more: United are prepared to splash £40m on player Guardiola considers ‘one of the best he’s ever seen’

United understand Shaw’s struggles better than anyone

Staff presumably thought that Shaw would’ve recovered in time to play an integral role even if it meant missing last Sunday’s opener against Serbia, yet concerns must currently be being flagged over the fact he’s still sidelined.

Jude Bellingham’s 13th-minute header ensured England claimed all three points at the weekend. However, it was a cagey and nerve-incuding affair for Southgate and his men, especially in the second half. It’s evident that Shaw’s absence is sorely felt among the players, as it was for United for the majority of the 2023/2024 campaign.

More Stories / Latest News

National team issue concerning update over United star’s condition after injury-plagued season

Jun 19 2024, 11:34

Denmark manager has a message for Man United striker Rasmus Hojlund after Euro opener

Jun 19 2024, 11:24

‘What I’m hearing’ – Fabrizio Romano has interesting update on Man United midfield targets

Jun 19 2024, 10:23