On national stage, Terry McLaurin reminded NFL he's among the game's elite

Since Terry McLaurin joined Washington in 2019, the star wideout has etched his name in several Commanders' record books, elevating from a third-round pick to one of the better young receivers in the NFL.

Yet on a national scale -- whether it's the quarterback carousel he's gone through, the team he plays for, or other external factors out of his control -- McLaurin doesn't get talked about the same way other elite receivers do.

But on Monday evening, in front of a primetime audience on national television, McLaurin reminded the entire NFL just how skilled he is. The fourth-year veteran hauled in eight receptions for 128 yards on the evening, helping Washington knock off the previously undefeated Eagles, 32-21, in thrilling fashion.

“Terry was terrific," head coach Ron Rivera said postgame. "[I] really appreciated the way he did things and wanting the ball."

With Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis out, the Commanders entered Monday's game with the intention to control the tempo by running the football. That's exactly what Washington did, leaning on the duo of Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson to shoulder the load.

But whenever quarterback Taylor Heinicke needed to complete a pass to move the chains, it was McLaurin's direction he looked. McLaurin had six catches for 76 yards in the first half alone -- four of which went for first downs. Even with All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay shadowing McLaurin, the Eagles had no answer early on for Washington's star receiver.

“I’ve said this before: you paid the guy a lot of money in the offseason for a reason, because he continues to make big plays," Heinicke said postgame.

Following a dominating first half, McLaurin picked up right where he left off on the Commanders' opening drive of the third quarter.

After picking up a pair of first downs, Heinicke spotted McLaurin on the right sideline in single coverage against Slay. McLaurin beat Slay off the line of scrimmage and ran right past the cornerback, where Heinicke dropped in a perfect pass for a 41-yard gain. McLaurin's catch ultimately set up a Joey Slye field goal, which extended Washington's lead to two possessions.

"When we have 1-on-1 with Terry, we like that," Heinicke said. "Whenever I see 1-on-1 with Terry, I get excited. I have full confidence in him to win because he continues to do so but other guys keep getting open as well."

McLaurin's eight receptions and 128 receiving yards were both season highs, a feat that is even more impressive considering the cornerback he was lined up against. Ninety of his 128 yards came with Slay as the primary defender, per Net Gen Stats, the most yards the Eagles' Pro Bowler has allowed since McLaurin notched 51 yards against him in 2021.

For as talented as Slay is, McLaurin simply has his number.

Part of being an elite receiver is more than just making plays on the field, though. And for McLaurin, his actions away from the gridiron following Washington's upset victory over Philadelphia further demonstrated why he's a true superstar.

In the locker room following the game, Rivera attempted to give a postgame speech but the raw emotions of losing his mother this past week took over. Doing his best to hold back tears, Rivera blurted out "my mother would have been proud" before leaving the room.

Once Rivera left, McLaurin -- a three-time team captain -- took control of the locker room and delivered a passionate victory speech.

"We set the [expletive] tone. We took it to them," a fired up McLaurin said. "We don't have to take [expletive] from nobody. We set the [expletive] tone, man, offense, defense, and special teams. We come to practice and practice hard. We take it to people, we be opportunistic and we're going to win games. ... We're going to stay humble. We've got a lot of things to fix. We're going to go on the road again and try and get this [win]."

Then just moments after McLaurin delivered that speech, the 27-year-old took the podium and raved about Heinicke, instilling even more confidence in the Commanders' current starting quarterback.

"He's been great for us since he got here, honestly," McLaurin said. " ... He really plays like every play is his last. He plays with no fear, man. Everything is not pretty, but he's going to continue to give us chances to make plays down the field and on the perimeter. He's going to extend plays with his legs and get the tough yards. He's going to get us in the right situations. You just feel confident with a guy back there like that.

"A lot of people want to measure his height, his arm and all those things," he continued. "But you can't measure what's inside of his chest. I think we all realize that and it's just been great to see him have success and put us in position to win games."

When the Commanders signed McLaurin to a three-year extension in July, Monday night's outing -- the combination of play and leadership -- is what the organization hoped to get from its wide receiver. So far, McLaurin has delivered on that promise -- and then some.

"When we agreed to the contract this summer, I told you, this was an organizational decision," Rivera said. "A young man like that impacts who you are.”