National speed skating champ to lace up skates for local team

Sep. 30—ANDERSON — After a putting on a pair of skates for a church event, Damon McIntyre, the oldest member of the Anderson Speed Team, couldn't imagine life without skating.

"As soon as I got on and started rolling around, I fell in love with it," he said. "I told my mom, 'I know what I want for my birthday, I want a pair of skates.'"

The Salem native's skating took a competitive turn after the owner of a rink suggested he give speed skating a try.

When McIntyre showed hesitation, the rink owner asked him to observe a practice.

One practice was all it took for him to go all in. McIntyre was a dedicated speed skater up until graduation time, when he had to choose a life path.

McIntyre decided to enter the United States Navy, which put his skating on hold.

McIntyre hadn't donned a pair of skates and glided across a wood rink until his ex-wife persuaded him to return to the rink about six years ago.

In 2019, McIntyre displayed his skating prowess at a national competition in Tacoma, Washington. McIntyre took first place in the event's three- and five-lap races.

He said he almost took the gold in the seven-lap race but was disqualified. He would have beaten a five-time national champion.

"It didn't sink in for about a week. That was a childhood dream of mine and it didn't sink in for about a week," McIntyre said, describing what it felt like to be a national champion.

"I was at practice one day and the rink owner over in Louisville said, 'Come on champ.' I thought, 'OK, I'm a national champion.'"

These days, McIntyre travels more than two hours from his hometown of Salem to be part of the Anderson Speed Team, a local speed skating team consisting of roughly 15 members from ages 7 to almost 60.

"Having Damon on the team is a big asset to the team," said Cindy Lawson, head coach of Anderson Speed Team. "He brings knowledge and experience with him.

"Damon will work with his teammates one-on-one to help them develop along in their skating."

McIntyre said he enjoys passing on his wealth of skating knowledge to the younger skaters, noting it's "rewarding."

McIntyre will be joining the Anderson Speed Team for its upcoming competition at Bell's Skating Rink in Fort Wayne, Oct. 1 at 6 a.m.

He will be in competing in the roller blading and quad (skates with four wheels) races in the over-50 and 60 age group.

McIntyre enjoys competing, but he said he also enjoys the connections that are fostered by being part of a team.

"It's a single person sport but it is a team," he said. "You get a lot of camaraderie. You make a lot of friends from other cities, other towns."

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.