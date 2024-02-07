National Signing Day: Wisconsin football’s class of 2024 by position
Wisconsin’s class of 2024 reached its official conclusion today — National Signing Day across college football.
Those three words don’t mean nearly as much as they used to. Nowadays, the early signing period sees much of the recruiting movement with National Signing Day becoming more of a procedural day.
The Badgers class was already all signed months ago, plus eight of the 22 commits are already enrolled for the offseason program.
The class finished the cycle ranked No. 23 nationally and No. 7 in the new 18-team Big Ten. Its Blue Chip Ratio moved to 50% this week with a commit gaining a fourth star, crossing it over the important threshold for the first time in program history.
I’d call Luke Fickell’s first full recruiting cycle as Wisconsin head coach a success.
Here is how that finalized class breaks down by position:
Offensive Line
Four-star OT Kevin Haywood
No. 50 in the nation, No. 4 OT, No. 1 recruit from Pennsylvania
Four-star OT Emerson Mandell
No. 230 in the nation, No. 13 OT, No. 2 recruit from Minnesota
Three-star iOL Derek Jensen
No. 527 in the nation, No. 34 iOL, No. 5 recruit from Wisconsin
Three-star iOL Ryan Cory
No. 673 in the nation, No. 52 iOL, No. 17 recruit from Pennsylvania
Three-star iOL Colin Cubberly
No. 658 in the nation, No. 49 OT, No. 4 recruit from New York
Defensive Back
Four-star S Xavier Lucas
No. 366 in the nation, No. 34 safety, No. 52 recruit from Florida
Four-star CB Omillio Agard
No. 419 in the nation, No. 36 cornerback, No. 7 recruit from Pennsylvania
Three-star S Raphael Dunn
No. 764 in the nation, No. 79 safety, No. 15 recruit from New Jersey
Three-star CB Jay Harper
No. 707 in the nation, No. 60 cornerback, No. 35 recruit from Alabama
Defensive Line
Four-star DL Ernest Willor Jr.
No. 120 in the nation, No. 21 DL, No. 3 recruit from Maryland
Four-star DL Dillan Johnson
No. 459 in the nation, No. 51 DL, No. 13 recruit from Illinois
Four-star EDGE Anelu Lafaele
No. 598 in the nation, No. 40 EDGE, No. 3 recruit from Hawaii
Three-star DL Hank Weber
No. 1165 in the nation, No. 123 DL, No. 39 recruit from Tennessee
Running Back
Four-star RB Dilin Jones
No. 139 in the nation, No. 10 running back, No. 4 recruit from Maryland
Four-star RB Darrion Dupree
No. 388 in the nation, No. 28 RB, No. 12 recruit from Illinois
Three-star RB Gideon Ituka
No. 1074 in the nation, No. 79 RB, No. 31 recruit from Maryland
Wide Receiver
Four-star TE Grant Stec
No. 269 in the nation, No. 16 TE, No. 7 recruit from Illinois
Three-star TE Rob Booker
No. 615 in the nation, No. 32 tight end, No. 7 recruit from Wisconsin
Three-star WR Kyan Berry-Johnson
No. 759 in the nation, No. 104 WR, No. 18 recruit from Illinois
Linebacker
Four-star LB Thomas Heiberger
No. 456 in the nation, No. 40 LB, No. 1 recruit from South Dakota
Three-star LB Landon Gauthier
No. 728 in the nation, No. 64 LB, No. 7 recruit from Wisconsin
Quarterback
Four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer
No. 455 in the nation, No. 31 QB, No. 71 recruit from Texas