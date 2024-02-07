National Signing Day: Wisconsin football’s class of 2024 by position

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 reached its official conclusion today — National Signing Day across college football.

Those three words don’t mean nearly as much as they used to. Nowadays, the early signing period sees much of the recruiting movement with National Signing Day becoming more of a procedural day.

The Badgers class was already all signed months ago, plus eight of the 22 commits are already enrolled for the offseason program.

The class finished the cycle ranked No. 23 nationally and No. 7 in the new 18-team Big Ten. Its Blue Chip Ratio moved to 50% this week with a commit gaining a fourth star, crossing it over the important threshold for the first time in program history.

I’d call Luke Fickell’s first full recruiting cycle as Wisconsin head coach a success.

Here is how that finalized class breaks down by position:

Offensive Line

Four-star OT Kevin Haywood

No. 50 in the nation, No. 4 OT, No. 1 recruit from Pennsylvania

Four-star OT Emerson Mandell

No. 230 in the nation, No. 13 OT, No. 2 recruit from Minnesota

Three-star iOL Derek Jensen

No. 527 in the nation, No. 34 iOL, No. 5 recruit from Wisconsin

Three-star iOL Ryan Cory

No. 673 in the nation, No. 52 iOL, No. 17 recruit from Pennsylvania

Three-star iOL Colin Cubberly

No. 658 in the nation, No. 49 OT, No. 4 recruit from New York

Defensive Back

Composite 4⭐️ CB Omillio Agard brought out Bucky Badger for his commitment 🔥pic.twitter.com/5LKvv2CbFw — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 2, 2023

Four-star S Xavier Lucas

No. 366 in the nation, No. 34 safety, No. 52 recruit from Florida

Four-star CB Omillio Agard

No. 419 in the nation, No. 36 cornerback, No. 7 recruit from Pennsylvania

Three-star S Raphael Dunn

No. 764 in the nation, No. 79 safety, No. 15 recruit from New Jersey

Three-star CB Jay Harper

No. 707 in the nation, No. 60 cornerback, No. 35 recruit from Alabama

Defensive Line

BREAKING: Top247 DE Ernest Willor Jr. has committed to the #Badgers. Fourth-highest rated defensive line recruit for UW in school history. Had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Penn State, and more.https://t.co/SqsLLcp28d… pic.twitter.com/CMXOrO7eyl — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 20, 2023

Four-star DL Ernest Willor Jr.

No. 120 in the nation, No. 21 DL, No. 3 recruit from Maryland

Four-star DL Dillan Johnson

No. 459 in the nation, No. 51 DL, No. 13 recruit from Illinois

Four-star EDGE Anelu Lafaele

No. 598 in the nation, No. 40 EDGE, No. 3 recruit from Hawaii

Three-star DL Hank Weber

No. 1165 in the nation, No. 123 DL, No. 39 recruit from Tennessee

Running Back

BREAKING: Top247 tailback Dilin Jones has committed to the #Badgers. Jones is now Wisconsin's highest-rated commit in the class of 2024.https://t.co/VVaMhp4AIE pic.twitter.com/o52k4nZLqX — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) July 14, 2023

Four-star RB Dilin Jones

No. 139 in the nation, No. 10 running back, No. 4 recruit from Maryland

Four-star RB Darrion Dupree

No. 388 in the nation, No. 28 RB, No. 12 recruit from Illinois

Three-star RB Gideon Ituka

No. 1074 in the nation, No. 79 RB, No. 31 recruit from Maryland

Wide Receiver

BREAKING: Top247 tight end Grant Stec has committed to the #Badgers. Stec is the highest rated tight end commit for Wisconsin in the 247sports composite era.https://t.co/U745lS4iKd pic.twitter.com/LUnGttf2bP — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) January 29, 2023

Four-star TE Grant Stec

No. 269 in the nation, No. 16 TE, No. 7 recruit from Illinois

Three-star TE Rob Booker

No. 615 in the nation, No. 32 tight end, No. 7 recruit from Wisconsin

Three-star WR Kyan Berry-Johnson

No. 759 in the nation, No. 104 WR, No. 18 recruit from Illinois

Linebacker

🚨NEW🚨 2024 LB Thomas Heiberger has committed to Wisconsin⭐️ Read: https://t.co/CqP9vxz8Yb pic.twitter.com/exm7NQi3Z2 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 9, 2023

Four-star LB Thomas Heiberger

No. 456 in the nation, No. 40 LB, No. 1 recruit from South Dakota

Three-star LB Landon Gauthier

No. 728 in the nation, No. 64 LB, No. 7 recruit from Wisconsin

Quarterback

Class of 2024 The Woodlands (TX) & Wisconsin-Commit QB Mabrey Mettauer was phenomenal in win tonight. Mettauer threw for 429 yds & 6 TD’s while rushing for 103 yds & a TD. Really strong performance for Mettauer & the Highlanders in district opener. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/NeUtdAjgDO — Jackson DiPasquale (@jackson_dipVYPE) September 9, 2023

Four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer

No. 455 in the nation, No. 31 QB, No. 71 recruit from Texas

