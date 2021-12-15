National Signing Day: What to watch for Wednesday as early college football signing period opens

The early signing period in college football enters year five and has become a hot topic recently.

The move to start signing prospects in mid-December rather than waiting until the traditional February signing period gives programs a leg up on trying to score commitments from some of the nation's top recruits. There are still plenty of top recruits who are uncommitted and may wait until next year to make their decision, though, since the recruiting process was impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The usual suspects are in line to the score the top recruiting classes, with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M among some of the contenders vying for the top spot. But look for Penn State, and playoff-bound Michigan to make a dent in the top 10 rankings.

Most of this year's intrigue surrounds coaches at established programs jumping ship for greener pastures and those schools and left-over coaching staffs scrambling to make sure previously committed players don't leave with them.

Here is a primer with some of the teams to look for on Wednesday.

USC

For the obvious reasons, USC will be one to look for on signing day. After Lincoln Riley went west after five successful seasons at Oklahoma, he left a trail of upset fans and athletes in his wake.

Riley is a no-doubt talented recruiter and has loaded up his staff with equally talented recruiters. He also has a nice starting base as talented Jaxson Dart is back and will be his starter at quarterback in 2022. He also got running back Raleek Brown, who committed to Oklahoma when Riley was there, to follow him to USC. Cornerback Domani Jackson is still deciding between the Trojans and Alabama.

Lincoln Riley, the new head football coach of the University of Southern California, speaks during a ceremony in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Alabama

Expect the Crimson Tide to be at or near the top of any recruiting list as long as Nick Saban continues to churn out NFL talent like nobody's business. Edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander and quarterback Ty Simpson will be early enrollees and No. 1 running back Emmanuel Henderson has been verbally committed to the Tide since the spring. But the jewel of the class may be offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who at 6-5 and 325 pounds has the skills to potentially be a high draft pick when he leaves school.

Oklahoma

The Sooners have had an interesting few weeks with Riley leaving for USC and then having multiple decommitments and players entering the transfer portal.

Oklahoma did receive good news as four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie recommited to the program. They also scored a four-star pocket passer in former Florida recruit Nick Evers. While new coach Brent Venables is expected to make a recruiting dent on the defensive side, Oklahoma has so far avoided disaster and will be able to salvage at least a top 25 class.

Texas A&M

The Aggies have already scored a verbal commit from the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 class (according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings) in defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who can be a game-changer as soon as he hits the field. Nolen isn't planning to sign during the early signing period, but A&M continues to load up on talent despite defensive coordinator Mike Elko taking the head job at Duke.

Another top-five defensive lineman disputer, Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, is also in the fold. Look for linebacker Harold Perkins (No. 5 overall per 247), cornerback Denver Harris (No. 17) and wide receiver Evan Stewart (No. 6) to join them in College Station as Jimbo Fisher looks to validate his new contract extension.

Texas

Along with USC, Texas is the only school on this list that had a losing record in 2021. The Longhorns don't have a problem getting kids to commit, but they certainly have an issue with developing the talent that is already there. Former five-star recruit Quinn Ewers came full circle after originally committing to Texas, but ended up at Ohio State. He is back in Austin with four years of eligibility remaining. It may be a turning point for Texas, who has the Big 12's top recruiting class so far, headlined by offensive tackle Kelvin Banks.

Clemson

The Tigers lost both their offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator to head coaching jobs, which could be costly for most schools, but not at Clemson. They have already scored verbals from Cade Klubnik, a quarterback from football factory Westlake in Austin, Texas. Jeadyn Lukus has the opportunity to be the next great at wide receiver. Clemson may have been overtaken by North Carolina and Florida State in the recruiting war rankings, but it is still the class of the ACC until someone can consistently challenged the Tigers on the field and challenge for national championships.

LSU

The LSU quarterback room was looking bare after Max Johnson and Myles Brennan entered the transfer portal, but apparently that conundrum has been solved after receiving a commit from quarterback Walker Howard.

New coach Brian Kelly's main job is locking up the recruits in talent-rich Louisiana while trying to produce on the field and maybe improve his dancing skills. So far, LSU is trailing in the recruiting rat race behind previous early signing day afterthoughts Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Arkansas. Of course, winning cures all and the faithful in Baton Rouge don't want to hear excuses about anything, especially when it comes to dethroning the top dogs in the conference.

