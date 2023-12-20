National signing day: Tracking Colorado football recruits joining the Buffaloes
A total of nine high school football recruits are expected to make their commitments to Colorado official on Wednesday, Dec. 20, college football's early national signing day.
The Buffaloes' average player rating of 91.62 in the Class of 2024 ranks first among Big 12 teams, and rivals programs like Michigan (90.13), Oregon (91.54) and Tennessee (91.37).
Here's a look at Colorado's nine Class of 2024 commits. Players can officially sign beginning Wednesday morning.
All rankings are per 247Sports composite. This list will be updated with any changes through signing day.
JORDAN SEATON
Position: Offensive tackle
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Notable: The 6-foot-5, 287-pound OT is a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation. Seaton announced his commitment to Colorado on FS1's Undisputed on Dec. 7, choosing the Buffaloes over Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and others (33 total offers). During his appearance on Undisputed, the Buffaloes' highest-ranked commit in the Class of 2024 had a question for other top recruits around the country: "If you claim you're a dog, why aren't you coming to Colorado?"
DRE'LON MILLER
Position: Wide receiver
School: Silsbee High School (Silsbee, Texas)
Notable: The 6-foot, 190-pound WR is a four-star recruit and the No. 65-ranked prospect in the country (No. 14 WR). Miller accounted for 4,409 yards of total offense (3,571 receiving, 778 rushing, 60 passing) and 118 total tackles on defense to go along with five interceptions throughout his high school career. He committed to Colorado on Dec. 10 (after previously being committed to Texas A&M), choosing the Buffaloes over LSU, Miami, USC and others (44 total offers).
KAMRON MIKELL
Position: Athlete
School: Statesboro High School (Statesboro, Georgia)
Notable: The 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete is a four-star recruit and the No. 5-ranked athlete in the nation. Mikell played all over the field at Statesboro — quarterback, running back, wide receiver, kick returner, corner, safety — accounting for 1,968 total yards of offense and 16 total touchdowns. He chose the Buffaloes over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and others (31 total offers).
BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN
Position: Defensive line
School: West Bloomfield High School (West Bloomfield, Michigan)
Notable: The 6-foot-3, 263-pound DL is a four-star recruit and the No. 31-ranked defensive lineman in the country. Davis-Swain committed to Colorado on June 10, choosing the Buffaloes over Auburn, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, UCLA and others (26 total offers).
OMAR WHITE
Position: Defensive line
School: Valdosta High School (Valdosta, Georgia)
Notable: The 6-foot-3, 307-pound DL is a four-star recruit and the No. 48-ranked defensive lineman in the nation. White committed to Colorado on Dec. 26, 2022, choosing the Buffaloes over Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and others (27 total offers).
ERIC BRANTLEY
Position: Defensive line
School: Valdosta High School (Valdosta, Georgia)
Notable: The 6-foot-2, 250-pound DL is a three-star recruit and the No. 65-ranked defensive lineman in the country. Brantley committed to Colorado just two days after his high school teammate, White, did, choosing the Buffaloes over Arkansas, Houston, Ole Miss and others (25 total offers).
ZYCARL LEWIS
Position: Wide receiver
School: Venice High School (Venice, Florida)
Notable: The 5-foot-10, 160-pound WR is a three-star recruit and the No. 75-ranked wide receiver in the nation. Lewis is a "pint-sized playmaker that has given defenses plenty of issues for three straight years down in the fertile recruiting grounds of Florida," according to 247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins. The speedster committed to Colorado on June 11, choosing the Buffaloes over Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and others (25 total offers).
AMONTRAE BRADFORD
Position: Edge
School: Statesboro High School (Statesboro, Georgia)
Notable: The 6-foot-5, 237-pound pass rusher is a three-star recruit and the No. 41-ranked edge in the country. Bradford totaled 75 tackles (nine for a loss), five sacks and two forced fumbles in 2023. He committed to Colorado on Oct. 9, choosing the Buffaloes over Georgia Tech, Indiana, Texas A&M and others (25 total offers).
MICAH WELCH
Position: Running back
School: Baldwin High School (Milledgeville, Georgia)
Notable: The 5-foot-9, 210-pound RB is a three-star recruit and the No. 59-ranked RB in the nation. Welch rushed for 3,759 yards and 47 touchdowns throughout his high school career. He committed to Colorado on June 12, choosing the Buffaloes over Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and others (21 total offers).
