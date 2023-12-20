National signing day: Tracking Colorado State football recruits joining the Rams

Newbury Park receiver Landon Bell (5) has committed to Colorado State.

A big group of new players are ready to officially join the Colorado State football program.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 is college football's early national signing day.

CSU is expected to add nearly 20 high school signees to a 2024 recruiting class that currently ranks at the top of the Mountain West.

Here is a look at the commits. Players can officially sign as of Wednesday morning.

All rankings are per 247Sports composite. This list will be updated with any changes through signing day.

JORDAN ROSS

Position: Receiver

School: Warren High School (Downey, California)

Notable: The 5-foot-11 Ross had 72 catches for 1,633 yards and a state-high 27 touchdowns as a senior. He's rated as the No. 2 recruit all-time for CSU in 247Sports' rankings (dating back to 2001). Ross is a three-star per 247Sports and four-star per ESPN. He chose CSU over many Power 5 offers and the Rams held off late pushes from Power 5 programs to secure his signature.

DARIUS CURRY

Position: Quarterback

School: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, California)

Notable: The 5-foot-10 Curry completed 63% of his passes for 3,197 yards, 41 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a senior. Over three seasons appearing on varsity he completed 65% of his passes for 6,608 yards, 80 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Curry is a three-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 21 recruit all-time for CSU in modern rankings era by 247Sports. He chose CSU over many Power 5 offers.

LANDON BELL

Position: Receiver

School: Newbury Park High School (Newbury Park, California)

Notable: The 6-foot-2 Bell was a late commit, picking the Rams after a visit the weekend before signing day shortly after also visiting San Diego State. The three-star is the No. 10 recruit in 247Sports' all-time CSU rankings after choosing the Rams over numerous Power 5 programs. He had 55 catches for 895 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

A.J. NOLAND

Position: Safety

School: Tualatin High School (Tualatin, Oregon)

Notable: The 6-foot-1 Noland is a three-star recruit. He's lifelong friends with high school classmate Jaden Steppe, who recently signed with CSU's men's basketball program. Noland picked CSU over several Ivy League programs.

CHANCE HARRISON

Position: Cornerback

School: Rio Mesa High School (Oxnard, California)

Notable: The 6-foot-1 Harrison recently flipped his commitment from Arizona to CSU. He was a BYU commit prior to that. He had 64 tackles and an interception as a senior, playing both safety and corner. Harrison also had 509 receiving yards.

JADEN LANDRUM

Position: Linebacker

School: Etiwanda High School (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

Notable: The 6-foot-4 Landrum is a three-star recruit who chose the Rams over a number of Mountain West offers. He had 58 catches for 662 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior playing on offense, but he's been recruited as a linebacker for CSU. High school teammate of fellow signee Chauncey Davis.

KORY HALL

Position: Receiver

School: Grover Cleveland High School (Reseda, California)

Notable: The 6-foot-2 Hall had 66 catches for 1,240 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior. It was his second 1,000-yard season and the three-star recruit had 114 catches for 2,567 yards and 40 touchdowns in high school. He chose CSU over several Power 5 schools.

PHILLIP OCON

Position: Offensive line

School: St. Francis High School (La Canada Flintridge, California)

Notable: The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Ocon is a three-star recruit who chose CSU over several other Mountain West programs.

JALEN DUPREE

Position: Running back

School: Malvern High School (Malvern, Arkansas)

Notable: The 6-foot, 210-pound Dupree had 241 carries for a whopping 2,370 yards and 34 touchdowns as a senior. He averaged 9.8 yards per carry as he was named the Player of the Year in Arkansas. In high school he had 771 carries for 6,805 yards and 93 rushing touchdowns.

BERLIN LILLARD

Position: Offensive line

School: Bishop O'Dowd (Oakland, California)

Notable: The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Lillard is a three-star recruit who was first-team all-league as a senior.

KEEGAN SHANK

Position: Edge

School: Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Notable: The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Shank had 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks as a senior. The three-star recruit chose the Rams over several Mountain West programs.

ED'MARI BINION

Position: Edge

School: Millikan High School (Long Beach, California)

Notable: The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Binion is a three-star recruit who chose CSU over offers from Washington, UNLV and Montana State. He also plays basketball. He's relatively new to the game of football and considered a raw, high-potential prospect.

ZACH SMITH

Position: Offensive line

School: ThunderRidge High School (Highlands Ranch, Colorado)

Notable: The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Smith has played some tight end but will be on the offensive line for the Rams. The three-star recruit chose CSU over offers from Memphis, Nevada and Miami (Ohio).

JACK MORAN

Position: Defensive line

School: Ralston Valley High School (Arvada, Colorado)

Notable: The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Moran is a legacy Ram. His dad, Sean, was an all-conference player on some of CSU's best teams in the mid-1990s. Jack has played offensive and defensive line in high school and was 5A first-team all-state in Colorado as a senior and is a three-star recruit.

JOHN HOLTHAUS

Position: Offensive line

School: Junipero Serra High School (San Mateo, California)

Notable: The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Holthaus is a three-star recruit. He helped lead Junipero Serra to the state title game.

CHAUNCEY DAVIS

Position: Cornerback

School: Etiwanda High School (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

Notable: The 6-foot Davis is a three-star recruit who picked the Rams over Air Force, Army and Georgetown. He's high school teammates with fellow CSU signee Jaden Landrum.

BRADEN HALES

Position: Offensive line

School: Olathe North High School (Olathe, Kansas)

Notable: The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Hales is a three-star recruit who chose CSU over reported offers from Air Force, Army, Ball State, Navy, South Dakota State and others.

DAGAN MYERS

Position: Safety

School: Chatfield High School (Littleton, Colorado)

Notable: The 5-foot-11 Myers is another legacy Ram. He's the son of Greg, CSU athletics Hall of Famer and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award in 1995 as the nation's top defensive back. Dagan Myers was second-team all-state in 5A in Colorado as a senior. He had 56 tackles, an interception and three total touchdowns. Myers finished sixth in Colorado as a junior in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.9 seconds.

TRAJON TOWNSEND

Position: Defensive line

School: Lawndale High School (Lawndale, California)

Notable: The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Townsend has played both sides of the ball but is expected to be on the defensive line for the Rams.

