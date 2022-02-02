National Signing Day tracker: Updates on 2022 recruits and transfers signing with the CU Buffs

A few more Colorado Buffaloes are officially putting pen to paper on Wednesday during the 2022 National Signing Day.

In lieu of several Buffs entering the transfer portal in recent months, Karl Dorrell and his new-look staff have plenty of open scholarships to grow their already large 2022 class.

Following the Early Signing Period in December, Wednesday marks the second opportunity for 2022 recruits and transfers to sign with a college program. The Buffs were certainly busy back in December and while this signing day isn’t expected to be quite as chaotic, it hasn’t gone without Colorado adding some impressive talent.

Here’s a look at which new Buffs signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday:

Van Wells, OL

Class of 2022

6-foot-2, 290-pound three-star offensive lineman

Houston, Texas

Alex Harkey, OL

Tyler Junior College transfer

6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman

Buda, Texas

Jeremy Mack Jr., S

East Mississippi Community College transfer

6-foot, 190-pound safety

Scooba, Mississippi

Ramon Jefferson, RB

Sam Houston State transfer

5-foot-9, 215-pound running back

Bronx, New York

