National Signing Day tracker: OU football recruits, announcements, 2024 class ranking

This time a year ago, coach Brent Venables and the OU football season were carrying a 6-6 record into bowl season and in need of some momentum heading into the Sooners' final season in the Big 12.

A year later, the Sooners own a 10-2 record and another projected top-10 recruiting class heading into their final game before heading to the SEC — the Alamo Bowl against Arizona on Dec. 29 in San Antonio.

Here's what you need to know about the Sooners for the early National Signing Day:

What is the Sooners' 2024 recruiting class rankings?

Heading into Wednesday, the Sooners were ranked sixth by Rivals.com, seventh by 247sports.com and eighth by ESPN.com.

How does OU stack up in SEC football recruiting rankings?

Here's a look at where SEC programs (for the 2024 season) rank nationally, according to 247Sports.com. Rankings as of Tuesday night:

National rank: Team, Players

