National Signing Day, the battle against tampering in college football & Dabo’s longstanding NIL deal
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger come together to recap this year’s National Signing Day.
There were a lot of winners this offseason with big-time recruiting flips along with some schools who got the short stick in the rankings. The fellas discuss if Alabama’s dynasty can really be over after notching yet another #1 ranked recruiting class. Notre Dame fell greatly in the rankings after being poached, while UCLA landed the nation’s top recruit. Pat Narduzzi and Mack Brown had words after alleged tampering with UNC quarterback Drake Maye. Dabo Swinney and Clemson have been using NIL for years. Ross attended Mike Leach’s memorial service in Starkville, Mississippi & to close it out Dan gives us his top 4 names from national signing day.
1:35 National Signing Day winners and losers
22:00 NIL is creating more parity than ever before
30:10 Pat Narduzzi & Mack Brown are the new ‘investigative reporters’ for college football
45:30 Dabo Swinney has been using NIL at Clemson for years
47:42 Ross attended the Mike Leach memorial service
53:47 The top 4 national signing day names
