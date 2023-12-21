National Signing Day: Taking a look at the Coug's 2024 signing class

Dec. 21—Player retention on Washington State's football roster and among its 2024 football commits were the top priorities heading into the offseason for Washington State coach Jake Dickert and his staff.

Call it mostly a success.

The Cougars lost some players to the transfer portal — star quarterback Cam Ward and receiver Josh Kelly were the biggest losses — but they were able to keep most of their roster and most of their 2024 commitments this season despite uncertainty surrounding their conference future.

Dickert announced 25 new recruits Wednesday on the signing day for the early signing period. Of those signees, 23 are high school players.

"This isn't half and half portal and high school," Dickert said. "This is about laying the foundation and our second full recruiting class for building our program to sustain in the long haul."

Let's meet the recruits:

QB, RB and OL needs met

WSU's three biggest positions of need on offense were at quarterback, running back and offensive line.

The Cougars went north of the border to find their lone quarterback of the class.

Evans Chuba hails from Montreal, Canada, but played high school football at Clearwater Academy International in Florida.

Chuba missed his senior season with a back injury but threw for 2,173 yards (51.4% completion rate) and had 20 touchdowns passing and seven touchdowns rushing as a junior. The Cougs discovered him at a summer camp.

"Runs well, big strong arm," Dickert said. "Love his personality, his leadership ability and what he's going to bring to us as a (January enrollee)."

At running back, the Cougars snagged a pair of California high school players who each rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns as upperclassmen.

While Josh Joyner of Oxnard (Pacifica High) took nearly two years to reach his 1,715 yards and 28 touchdowns, Wayshawn Parker of Sacramento (Grant Union High) had 1,907 yards and 26 TDs during his senior year alone. Parker averaged a whopping 14 yards per carry.

"We all know we need to advance ourselves running the football and those two will be a big part of it," Dickert said.

On the offensive line, the Cougs inherited a behemoth in a 6-foot-8, 325-pound Chris Lino of Seattle Prep. He is one of four offensive line recruits.

They also signed four wide receivers, including back-to-back 1,000-yarder Chris Barnes who had three touchdowns in a 6A Texas state championship game for North Shore High School of Houston.

Defensive line a big need

WSU's most game-ready player might be its lone transfer portal pickup of the day — edge Syrus Webster of Utah Tech.

The 255-pound senior was a menace in the inaugural United Athletic Conference and could help fill the void left by the graduation of edge superstars Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr.

"A highly recruited player that we feel can make that jump just like RJ and BJ did this past year," Dickert said.

Another plug-and-play type player on the defensive line is Hyrun-Benjamin Moors of Laie, Hawaii, who Dickert described as a "human wrecking ball." At 280 pounds, he already boasts college size.

Staying in the state, area

Dickert didn't hesitate to poke a jab at WSU's rival, Washington when asked about his four in-state signees.

"I'll add a cherry on top of that," he said. "The other school in our state signed zero. So we're really dedicated to finding the best in-state players and bringing them here to Washington State."

WSU's four players from the Evergreen State are Lino, offensive lineman Carson Osmus (Camas), defensive back Tyson Weaver (Sammamish) and fellow defensive back Kayo Patu (Seattle).

On the Idaho side, edge Camden Degraw of Coeur d'Alene High School was one of the top prospects from the Gem State.

Nine of WSU's signees will join the team in January and the Cougars could still add a couple of prospects from the transfer portal moving forward.

"There will be some portal guys that we're working on signing those agreements here over the next few days," Dickert said. "There's a couple pass-catchers out there that we're looking to add, and we'll see on a couple other areas."

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

CHRIS BARNES, wide receiver, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, North Shore High School, Houston — As a senior, helped his team to a 15-1 record and a spot in the Texas 6A Division I title game. ... Recorded more than 1,000 yards for consecutive seasons and totaled 23 touchdowns as an upperclassmen ... Three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.

EVANS CHUBA, quarterback, 6-3, 215, Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) via Montreal, Canada — Completed 133-of-259 passes (51.4%) for 2,173 yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions while adding 356 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a junior ... Missed senior season with a back injury ... Three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.

ISAIAH COBBS, wide receiver, 5-8, 155, Munford High School, Memphis, Tenn. — As a junior, had 1,454 all-purpose yards and 13 receiving touchdowns ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

JACKSON COWGILL, defensive line, 6-4, 280, Erie (Colo.) High School — In three varsity years, totaled 121 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 21 sacks and two All-State honors ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

FRANK CUSANO, linebacker, 6-2, 215, Granite Bay (Calif.) High School — Finished high school career with 255 tackles and several all-league honors ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

CAMDEN DEGRAW, edge, 6-4, 230, Coeur d'Alene High School — A 5A Idaho All-State first-team honoree as a senior after finishing his career with 100 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and seven sacks ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

DAJON DOSS, linebacker, 6-0, 205, St. Bonaventure High School, Lancaster, Calif. — Chosen as Co-MVP of the Marmonte League as a senior ... Three stars as a safety by ESPN and 247Sports; three stars as a wide receiver by Rivals.

DYCURIAN DOUGLAS, wide receiver, 6-0, 170, Paris (Texas) High School — An all-district player as a sophomore.

JAYLON EDMOND, defensive back, 5-9, 155, Western High School, Carson, Calif. — Played first three years at prestigious Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas before transferring to Western ... Three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.

AJ HASSON, offensive line, 6-4, 285, Davis (Calif.) High School — Named to the All-Metro football team and the Delta League Co-All Purpose player of the year as a junior ... Delta League offensive lineman of the year as a senior ... Three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.

HUNTER HAINES, defensive back, 6-1, 185, West Linn (Ore.) High School — Oregon Prep Redzone defensive player of the year and an All-State selection as a senior ... Recorded eight interceptions and three kickoff return touchdowns in final year ... Three stars by 247Sports.

HYRUM-BENJAMIN MOORS, defensive tackle, 6-0, 280, Kahuka High School, Laie, Hawaii — Selected to play in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl and helped his team to a state championship as a senior ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

KAMANI JACKSON, defensive back, 6-0, 180, El Cerrito (Calif.) High School — Had a 50-yard touchdown run, 60-yard interception return for a TD, a 75-yard kickoff return for a TD and 21-yard TD catch as a senior ... Three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.

JOSH JOYNER, running back, 5-8, 175, Pacifica High School, Oxnard, Calif. — League MVP as a senior ... Totaled 1,715 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns over junior and senior seasons ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

CHRIS LINO, offensive line, 6-8, 325, Seattle Prep — Two-time All-Metro League selection ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

CARSON OSMUS, offensive line, 6-5, 295, Camas (Wash.) High School — Two-time all-league pick and a team captain as a senior ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

WAYSHAWN PARKER, running back, 5-10, 185, Grant Union High School, Sacramento, Calif. — Rushed for 1,907 yards, averaged 14.0 yards per carry and totaled 26 total touchdowns as a senior ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

KAYO PATU, defensive back, 6-0, 175, Roosevelt High School, Seattle — Recorded four interceptions on defense and 14 touchdowns on offense as a senior ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

XAVIER THORPE, offensive line, 6-5, 270, Livermore (Calif.) High School — Two-time all-league selection and league co-defensive MVP ... Three stars by 247Sports.

TYSON WEAVER, defensive back, 6-1, 190, Eastside Catholic High School, Sammamish, Wash. — A two-time All-Metro selection ... As a senior, recorded 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

KENNY WORTHY, defensive back, 5-11, 175, Centennial High School, Buckeye, Ariz. — Racked up 18 interceptions in four years and was named the Mike Haynes Arizona defensive back of the year as a senior ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

MALACHI WRICE, edge, 6-4, 220, McAlester (Okla.) High School — Made 77 tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and one blocked punt as a senior ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

LANDON WRIGHT, wide receiver, 5-11, 175, Clovis West High School, Fresno, Calif. — Two-time all-conference first-team honoree ... As a senior, made 66 catches for 1,406 yards and 15 touchdowns ... Three stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

PORTAL TRANSFER

SYRUS WEBSTER, edge, 6-3, 255, Utah Tech — First-team honors in inaugural United Athletic Conference season after tallying four forced fumbles, seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

JUNIOR COLLEGE TRANSFER

TONY FREEMAN, wide receiver, 5-9, 165, College of San Mateo (Calif.) — Recorded 40 catches for 660 yards and seven touchdowns to help power his team to the CCCAA state championship game as a freshman.

