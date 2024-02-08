National Signing Day: See where some Pensacola-area football stars signed for college football

Happy National Signing Day to those who celebrate.

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties weren't without some top high school football talent signing to play college football across all levels.

Here's a roundup of players who officially signed to play football at the collegiate level.

Tadarius Wright – University of West Alabama

Jaylin Harris (7) celebrates his interception with Tadarius Wright (4) during the Washington vs Escambia football game at Escambia High School in Pensacola on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

A first team all-area defense at defensive back, Wright was named the Escambia's most valuable player at the team's end-of-year awards banquet.

Wright had 85 tackles (59 solo, 26 assisted) with an interception, seven broken up passes and a fumble recovery for a touchdown during his senior season.

Wright signed with the University of West Alabama, a Division II program that competes in the Gulf South Conference. So it's likely the Panhandle could see Wright again in the near future, as UWA competes in the same conference as the University of West Florida.

Trevion Killette – Northwest Community College

Travion Killette (0) returns a kickoff for a touchdown and a 18-13 Gators lead during the West Florida vs Escambia football game at Escambia High School in Pensacola on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Another all-area defensive back from Escambia, Killette is taking his talents to Northwest Community College in Senatobia, Mississippi.

NWCC is a four-time national champion, most recently winning in 2020.

During his senior season, Killette recorded 25 total tackles (23 solo, 2 assisted). He also had an interception, two caused fumbles and seven passes defended.

Ryan McVay – Pearl River Community College

Rocky Bayou's Gideon Rossell (No. 24) escapes the clutches of Escambia's Ryan McVay (No. 31) during the Pensacola Sports East/West All-Star football game at Washington High on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

McVay made quite the impact in his final season of high school football, his first year with Escambia.

The defensive lineman had 54 tackles (32 solo, 22 assisted) and posted three-and-a-half sacks on the season for a total loss of 25 yards. McVay was no stranger to the backfield, hurrying the quarterback nine times during the season.

McVay, who was the 2022 PNJ Defensive Newcomer of the Year, also had a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal as part of his first impression in the Gators' season-opener against West Florida. McVay was a first team all-area selection this year.

McVay is headed to Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi, a conference rival of Northwest CC. PRCC has one national title, coming from the 2004 season.

LeJon Williams – Pearl River Community College

Lejon Williams (11) follows the play during the Pensacola Catholic vs Escambia football game at Escambia High School in Pensacola on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

McVay will have at least one familiar face in Poplarville, as Williams also signed with the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Williams led Escambia in tackles with 93 (61 solo, 32 assisted) while playing linebacker for the Gators this year. He also had two sacks and four quarterback hurries.

Williams caused a fumble, had a fumble recovery for 11 yards and blocked a punt during the 2023 season. He was just another force of nature on the Gator defense, which put him as a first team all-area defense selection for the PNJ.

Braydon Brown – Stetson University

Braydon Brown (87) catches the pass and takes it to the house for a touchdown cutting the Aggies lead to 21-20 during the Tate vs Navarre football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Brown had a breakout season for Navarre at tight end, after playing in just three games his junior season.

Brown put up 240 yards receiving for the Raiders, who were District 1-4S champions. In what was ultimately the game-winning district game, Brown recorded 27 yards against Gulf Breeze. He scored twice during the season: once against Tate and once against Bartram Trail in the playoffs.

Brown was named second team all-area at tight end from the PNJ. Choosing to state in Florida for college football, Brown is headed to DeLand. Stetson, which competes in the Pioneer Football League at the Division I level, went 3-8 (1-7 PFL) during the 2023 season.

Charlie Cottrell – Birmingham-Southern College

Entering the season as the Raiders' most underrated player, according to head coach Jay Walls, Cottrell took a leap in his senior season at center on the offensive line. Cottrell was part of an offense that was arguably the area's most explosive one.

Over his high school career, Cottrell played in 22 games for the Raiders.

Cottrell will head to Birmingham, Alabama, to play for head coach Anthony Colucci at BSC. The Panthers compete in the Southern Athletic Association at the Division III level, making the 2021 Division III football playoffs.

The Panthers are coming off a 3-7 2023 season.

Tyrell Marshall – University of West Florida

Tyrell Marshall (5) returns a kickoff during the West Florida vs Navarre preseason football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

After decommitting from Memphis in November, one of the first teams to reach out to Marshall was the hometown team, the University of West Florida.

The relationship was built. And a commitment soon followed. Now, Marshall is officially staying home and will be an Argo in 2024 as a defensive back.

Marshall will join Devin Wright, another Navarre alum, at UWF. He follows in the footsteps of former UWF wide receiver Quentin Randolph, who helped the Argos win the 2019 National Championship.

During his senior season, Marshall made 41 tackles (26 solo, 15 assisted) with two blocked field goals, including a potential game-tying field goal against Tate in September. Marshall was named a PNJ first team all-area defensive back.

Hunter Pfiester – Maryville College

Quarterback Hunter Pfiester (11) gets set to pass during the Tate vs Navarre football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

The player that led the Raiders' offense is headed to Maryville, Tennessee.

Pfiester, a 2023 PNJ All-Area Honorable Mention, will play for Division III Maryville College, which competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.

Pfiester was a dual-threat quarterback for Navarre in 2023. He found plenty success in the air with 1,917 yards passing on 128 completions, averaging 174.3 yards per game. He also threw for 17 touchdowns.

The quarterback also ran for 602 yards, scoring eight times on the ground.

Jaxson Spalla – Maryville College

Another one of those offensive linemen protecting Pfiester and propelling the strong Navarre offense was Spalla. And he could be protecting Pfiester real soon at the college level, as well, as he also signed with Maryville College.

Spalla was a PNJ second team all-area offensive lineman, who played in 21 games across two seasons with Navarre.

Jonathan Daniels – Florida State

Pine Forest Jonathan Daniels (No. 74) blocks West Florida's Aaron-Jahmil Brown (No.90) at the line of scrimmage during Friday night's high school football matchup.

We've known this one for awhile, and he's already at FSU as an early enrollee. But Daniels made it official on Wednesday that he's a Seminole.

One of the top prospects in the country, the Pine Forest offensive lineman made his third appearance on the All-Area First Team for the PNJ this season. Daniels was also selected to the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

Daniels also proved his value on the defensive side of the ball, as the 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman picked up seven sacks on the season.

Miequle Brock Jr. – Nicholls State

Pine Forest High School's Miequle Brock (No. 2)tries to break through the Escambia High School defense during Friday night's 3S quarterfinals game.

Brock Jr. was the area's top rusher with 1,405 yards – and he did it in just 10 games. He scored 23 touchdowns for Pine Forest in 2023, and added 225 yards receiving with three receiving touchdowns.

But it wasn't just offensively where Brock stood out. He also posted seven kick returns for a total of 414 yards, scoring three touchdowns on kickoff returners. One area coach described Brock, a first team all-area selection, as "scary" when he has the ball in his hands.

Brock signed with Division I Nicholls State out of Thibodaux, Lousiana, and will join another Pine Forest alum, Rasheed Lovelace, who is a defensive lineman.

Tyquan Hunter – St. Thomas University

Tyquan Hunter (12) dives into the end zone for a touchdown and a 13-0 Eagles lead during the Tate vs Pine Forest football game at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

Hunter is headed to the Miami area after signing with NAIA's St. Thomas University, which finished with a 9-4 record in 2023 and made it to the second round of the NAIA FCS playoffs.

A second team all-area linebacker, Hunter played a big part in the Eagles' defense. He recorded 48 tackles (23 solo, 25 assisted) and had two sacks. However, Hunter will play defensive back at St. Thomas.

Hunter was a versatile defender, adding two interceptions, a broken up pass, a caused fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

Cole Clark – Birmingham Southern

Gulf Breeze High School's Cole Clark (No. 45) picks off a Milton pass intended for receiver Brendan Farish (No. 17) near the Panthers endzone during Friday night's gridiron action.

BSC took another name from the Panhandle. Clark, who played linebacker for Gulf Breeze, will be a Panther next season.

Clark recorded seven tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted) in limited action during the 2023 campaign. However, he did record one sack and an interception for the Dolphins.

Both Clark and Cottrell will join Navarre alum Isaac Cole, who was a freshman defensive lineman at BSC this past fall.

Ty'Quan Stabler – Butler Community College

Escambia's Tyqan Stabler (No. 8) picks up a few extra yards against the pine Forest defense during Friday Night's District 1-3S matchup.

Stabler will be heading to Kansas to compete for Butler Community College in the fall.

Stabler visited Butler over the weekend, and committed on Sunday after the visit. He received an offer from the Grizzlies on Jan. 23.

Butler has won six national championships (1981, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2008), which is tied for the most national titles. Its most recent trip to the title game was back in 2012, but the Grizzlies were edged out by Iowa Western Community College.

The Grizzlies went 5-5 in 2023.

Clay Philley – Birmingham-Southern College

Tate's Clay Philley (seated, middle) has signed with Division III's Birmingham-Southern College.

Stop us if you've heard this one already: another player from Northwest Florida is headed to Birmingham-Southern College. Tate's Philley, who played outside linebacker for the Aggies, is also headed to Birmingham.

Philley was a force for the Aggies, who posted their best record (5-5) since the 2017-18 season. Tate was right in the running for the District 1-4S title until the end of the year.

Philley had 37 tackles (31 solo, 6 assisted) for Tate, with five sacks on the year. He also recorded two interceptions his senior year.

