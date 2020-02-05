National Signing Day roundup: Jordan Burch's South Carolina saga continues

Will South Carolina end up with a top-20 recruiting class? (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Defensive end Jordan Burch is the gem of South Carolina’s recruiting class. Assuming that he signs with the Gamecocks, of course.

Burch announced he was signing with South Carolina in December. But he never made that official via signing his letter of intent. So he had another signing ceremony on Wednesday. Things were good after that, right?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well, not really. South Carolina didn’t get his letter of intent right away on Wednesday. So when Will Muschamp took the podium for his National Signing Day news conference he couldn’t count Burch as a member of his 2020 recruiting class.

Jordan Burch declined an interview request after the ceremony. When asked if he could confirm if he had signed an LOI, his mother stepped in and said, "No sir, we're not doing any interviews." So, stay tuned. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 5, 2020

So the Gamecocks clearly don't have Jordan Burch's LOI at the moment. Will Muschamp, "This puts us at 24. We obviously still have one left." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 5, 2020

Burch would be the best recruit of South Carolina’s 2020 class. By far. He’s a five-star recruit and the No. 17 recruit in the country according to Rivals in addition to being the No. 2 strongside defensive end.

With Burch, South Carolina’s class is ranked No. 16 in the country according to Rivals. And he’d be one of two five-star recruits in the class along with five-star RB ZaQuandre White.

If he doesn’t ultimately sign with USC the Gamecocks’ recruiting ranking will be quite lower than that. For South Carolina’s sake, let’s hope he officially signs sooner rather than later.

Story continues

[Full Rivals team rankings]

Georgia seals No. 1 ranking

The Georgia Bulldogs will end up with the top recruiting class in the country.

Georgia’s No. 1 class was solidified Wednesday with the addition of five-star OL Broderick Jones. He’s one of four five-star members of Georgia’s 2020 class.

Jones helped push Georgia to the top of Rivals’ rankings ahead of Clemson and Alabama. Fifteen of Georgia’s 25 signees in the class are four-star recruits. That group includes QB Carson Beck, DT Nazir Stackhouse and WR Justin Robinson.

It’s the third time in the last four years that Georgia has ended up with the top recruiting class. The Bulldogs made the National Championship Game in coach Kirby Smart’s second season with the team at the end of the 2017 season. We’ll see if the continued recruiting excellence can put Georgia back into the title game after the 2020 season.

Michigan State drops a spot after Dantonio’s retirement

Michigan State ranked No. 36 in Rivals’ recruiting rankings when coach Mark Dantonio surprisingly stepped down on Tuesday. Wednesday evening, MSU was No. 37.

The Spartans signed 19 members of the 2020 recruiting class in the early signing period. One of the players the team didn’t sign was RB Jordon Simmons, who said he was re-opening his recruitment on Wednesday following Dantonio’s retirement.

Jordon Simmons, one of Michigan State's top 2020 recruits, announces he will not sign with MSU tomorrow after the retirement of Mark Dantonio. https://t.co/dyyo4PcZUp https://t.co/8GOobGDqBi — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) February 5, 2020

North Carolina just misses out on the top 15

Mack Brown worked some recruiting magic at North Carolina.

The Tar Heels are No. 16 in the Rivals’ recruiting rankings. UNC has nine four-star recruits including athlete Ray Rose and DB Cameron Roseman-Sinclair.

After a 7-6 season in 2019 the Tar Heels could be the second-best team in the ACC in 2020 behind Clemson.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: