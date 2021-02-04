National Signing Day recap, chicken bandit strikes in California

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

A quiet NSD came and went with a familiar winner, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Dan Wetzel, Pet Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap the top signing classes including Texas A&M, Ohio State, Michigan, Ole Miss and more. What can we expect from signing day when the new NIL rules are in place? Will they usher in a new era of parity or will Bama continue to dominate?

