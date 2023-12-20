National Signing Day: Which Polk County athletes will sign in early signing period?

Jameson Young and Chris Mitchell recently committed to Western Michigan where former Winter Haven standout Donald Celiscar is an assistant coach, but they aren’t expected to sign until February. In fact, most of the county’s top football seniors aren’t expected to sign until February

Here’s a short list of athletes who have signed or will sign this week during college football's National Signing Day.

November's signings: Bartow's Oxley signs with Florida to lead big signing day for Polk athletes with 7 going D-I

Soccer signing: A Lake Wales' star headed to the SEC highlights Polk's best early signing period

Lake Wales senior catcher Keira Morris signed with Florida Southern recently. Her sister Kiki is already at Florida Southern and is preparing for her senior season.

Signed

Lake Wales

C Keira Morris, Florida Southern (Softball)

Winter Haven

TE Guisenn Mirtil, Tulane (Football)

Expected to Sign

Auburndale

DL Nate Gabriel, West Virginia (Football)

Lake Gibson

LB Quinton Moore, South Dakota (Football)

Note: If there is another athlete to be added to the list, please email Roy Fuoco at roy.fuoco@theledger.com

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: See which Polk County athletes will sign in early signing period