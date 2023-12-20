National Signing Day: Which Polk County athletes will sign in early signing period?
Jameson Young and Chris Mitchell recently committed to Western Michigan where former Winter Haven standout Donald Celiscar is an assistant coach, but they aren’t expected to sign until February. In fact, most of the county’s top football seniors aren’t expected to sign until February
Here’s a short list of athletes who have signed or will sign this week during college football's National Signing Day.
November's signings: Bartow's Oxley signs with Florida to lead big signing day for Polk athletes with 7 going D-I
Soccer signing: A Lake Wales' star headed to the SEC highlights Polk's best early signing period
Signed
Lake Wales
C Keira Morris, Florida Southern (Softball)
Winter Haven
TE Guisenn Mirtil, Tulane (Football)
Expected to Sign
Auburndale
DL Nate Gabriel, West Virginia (Football)
Lake Gibson
LB Quinton Moore, South Dakota (Football)
Note: If there is another athlete to be added to the list, please email Roy Fuoco at roy.fuoco@theledger.com
This article originally appeared on The Ledger: See which Polk County athletes will sign in early signing period