National Signing Day in Ocala: See which local athletes have made college commitments
Wednesday was a big day for high school athletes around the nation, as college prospects go from promise to official signees and commitments to their respective colleges on the spring National Signing Day.
Never to be outdone, Ocala athletes are among those signing national letters of intent in droves. Throughout the day, 20 athletes are expected to see there dreams of becoming collegiate athletes come true.
Below is a list of names and destinations to watch. Check back here to see who will join them next.
Belleview
Jordan McLaughlin - CCBC Catonsville - Softball
Gigi Santiago - CCBC Catonsville - Softball
Lynnay Howard - West Virginia Wesleyan - Softball
Forest
Elian Godin - St. Thomas University - Football
The Wildcats will host a signing and commitment ceremony on Monday, Feb. 12.
Trinity Catholic
Elayna Johnson - Mercer University - Volleyball
Dominick Johnson - Georgia Southern - Football
Jacob Dyer - Southeastern University - Football
Jacob Arnold - Warner University - Football
Jamarkus Starkes - Warner University - Football
Jeremiah Rhem - Coffeyville Community College - Football
Vanguard
Fred Gaskin III - University of South Florida - Football
Teriyan Morman - University of South Florida - Football
Cameron Powell - Western Michigan - Football
Christopher Allen - Navy - Football
Mitchell Brown - University of North Carolina Pembroke - Football
Kamerion Swinton - University of North Carolina Pembroke - Football
Markell Davis - Benedict University- Football
Johntevous Davenport - St. Thomas - Football
Cam’Ron King - Auburn - Football
Dennis Lane - Avila University - Football
Jamil Watkins - University of North Carolina Pembroke - Football
Ty’Juan Leslie - St. Thomas University - Football
Ja’Quan Thornton - Norfolk State - Football
Jarrell Wilkerson - Daytona Elite Academy- Football
Kendarius Lee - Ricky Mountain College - Football
Ryan Wilson - Daytona Elite Academy - Football
Zamarion McCray - University of Tennessee Martin - Football
Jeremiah Rembert - Daytona Elite Academy - Football
Dallen Ponder - Western Kentucky - Football
