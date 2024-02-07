National Signing Day in Ocala: See which local athletes have made college commitments

Wednesday was a big day for high school athletes around the nation, as college prospects go from promise to official signees and commitments to their respective colleges on the spring National Signing Day.

Never to be outdone, Ocala athletes are among those signing national letters of intent in droves. Throughout the day, 20 athletes are expected to see there dreams of becoming collegiate athletes come true.

Below is a list of names and destinations to watch. Check back here to see who will join them next.

Belleview

Jordan McLaughlin - CCBC Catonsville - Softball

Gigi Santiago - CCBC Catonsville - Softball

Lynnay Howard - West Virginia Wesleyan - Softball

Forest

Elian Godin - St. Thomas University - Football

The Wildcats will host a signing and commitment ceremony on Monday, Feb. 12.

Trinity Catholic

Trinity Catholic volleyball's Elayna Johnson is headed to Mercer University in Georgia.

Elayna Johnson - Mercer University - Volleyball

Dominick Johnson - Georgia Southern - Football

Jacob Dyer - Southeastern University - Football

Jacob Arnold - Warner University - Football

Jamarkus Starkes - Warner University - Football

Jeremiah Rhem - Coffeyville Community College - Football

Vanguard

Vanguard receiver Dallen Ponder goes for yardage against Mainland in the state football final in December.

Fred Gaskin III - University of South Florida - Football

Teriyan Morman - University of South Florida - Football

Cameron Powell - Western Michigan - Football

Christopher Allen - Navy - Football

Mitchell Brown - University of North Carolina Pembroke - Football

Kamerion Swinton - University of North Carolina Pembroke - Football

Markell Davis - Benedict University- Football

Johntevous Davenport - St. Thomas - Football

Cam’Ron King - Auburn - Football

Dennis Lane - Avila University - Football

Jamil Watkins - University of North Carolina Pembroke - Football

Ty’Juan Leslie - St. Thomas University - Football

Ja’Quan Thornton - Norfolk State - Football

Jarrell Wilkerson - Daytona Elite Academy- Football

Kendarius Lee - Ricky Mountain College - Football

Ryan Wilson - Daytona Elite Academy - Football

Zamarion McCray - University of Tennessee Martin - Football

Jeremiah Rembert - Daytona Elite Academy - Football

Dallen Ponder - Western Kentucky - Football

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: National Signing Day for spring 2024 for Ocala-area athletes