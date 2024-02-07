National Signing Day: Which North Jersey athletes signed Wednesday?

These are the North Jersey athletes who signed or will sign a national letter of intent, or made a formal commitment to play sports in college.

Wednesday is the first day of the regular signing period. The early signing period took place in the fall.

Our list is based on information provided by athletic officials, and will be updated all day long.

Dumont

Colin Graham, St. Thomas Aquinas (cross-country, track)

Keira Joyce, Immaculata (softball)

North Arlington

Robert Kairys, Kings College (baseball)

Vincent Richard, William Paterson (soccer)

Sofia Veloso, Rutgers-Newark (soccer)

Paramus

Daniel Elyash, Davidson (wrestling)

Aidin Xheraj, Pace (football)

Ramapo

James Magerko, Boston College (football)

Landon DePrima, Princeton (football)

Nehemiah Burleson, Nevada (football)

Zach Schnorrbusch, Boston College (football)

Ridgewood

Matt Schwindt, Wagner (football)

Joe Ross, Union College (football)

River Dell

Grace McQueeney, Quinnipiac (track)

Morgan Levine, Rider (track)

Liam Schwabik, FDU (track)

St. Joseph

Marcus Hiller, Rhode Island (football)

Michael Savino, Alfred State (football)

Ja'Dyn Williams, Stonehill (football)

Spencer Davis, Stonehill (football)

Travis Sems, Montclair State (baseball)

