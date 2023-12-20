Advertisement

National Signing Day - Mike Norvell on how missing the CFP affected Florida State’s class

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Seminoles head coach spoke to Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney about the team missing out on the College Football Playoff and how it may have had a positive impact with recruits. To see the full interview, visit Rivals.com and watch Rivals National Signing Day here on Yahoo Sports - Wednesday evening starting at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.