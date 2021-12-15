National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Jayden Denegal
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
43
9
Rivals
3
–
24
39
ESPN
3
–
21
37
On3
3
–
28
32
247Sports Composite
3
456
30
35
On3 Consensus
4
444
25
32
Vitals
Hometown
Apple Valley (Calif.)
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
215-pounds
Recruitment
As Michigan kept striking out with just about every 2022 quarterback it had on its radar, Denegal came to Ann Arbor during the camp circuit. The Wolverines offered and Denegal committed on the spot.
He had offers from Cal, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan State, and Utah.
Readiness Level
Several years away given Michigan’s current quarterbacks room.
