National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Jayden Denegal

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

43

9

Rivals

3

24

39

ESPN

3

21

37

On3

3

28

32

247Sports Composite

3

456

30

35

On3 Consensus

4

444

25

32

Vitals

Hometown

Apple Valley (Calif.)

Projected Position

Quarterback

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

215-pounds

Recruitment

As Michigan kept striking out with just about every 2022 quarterback it had on its radar, Denegal came to Ann Arbor during the camp circuit. The Wolverines offered and Denegal committed on the spot.

He had offers from Cal, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan State, and Utah.

Readiness Level

Several years away given Michigan’s current quarterbacks room.

List

Michigan football recruiting: Early signing day tracker

Film

