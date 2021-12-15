National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Deuce Spurlock
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
108
38
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
3
–
53
31
On3
3
–
38
34
247Sports Composite
3
964
94
39
On3 Consensus
3
1041
50
41
Vitals
Hometown
Madison (Ala.) Academy
Projected Position
Linebacker/Athlete
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
220-pounds
Recruitment
Despite having an offer from nearby Auburn that he received on the day he visited Ann Arbor for the Rutgers game, it wasn’t enough to hold Spurlock back. The linebacker committed to the Wolverines just two days later. He also held offers from Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Pitt.
Readiness Level
Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.
