National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Deuce Spurlock

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

108

38

Rivals

3

ESPN

3

53

31

On3

3

38

34

247Sports Composite

3

964

94

39

On3 Consensus

3

1041

50

41

Vitals

Hometown

Madison (Ala.) Academy

Projected Position

Linebacker/Athlete

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

220-pounds

Recruitment

Despite having an offer from nearby Auburn that he received on the day he visited Ann Arbor for the Rutgers game, it wasn’t enough to hold Spurlock back. The linebacker committed to the Wolverines just two days later. He also held offers from Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Pitt.

Readiness Level

Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.

List

10 recruits Michigan football fans should watch on early signing day

Film

