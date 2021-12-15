Breaking News:

No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State, commits to Deion Sanders and Jackson State

National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Kody Jones

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

19

11

Rivals

4

21

10

ESPN

3

22

11

On3

4

290

29

11

247Sports Composite

4

331

14

10

On3 Consensus

4

270

28

7

Vitals

Hometown

Germantown (Tenn.)

Projected Position

Athlete

Height

5-foot-11

Weight

175-pounds

Recruitment

One morning in February, from seemingly out of nowhere, Jones, along with fellow Tennessean Taylor Groves, pledged to Michigan football. Groves didn’t stick (he flipped to Ole Miss) but Jones stuck around, though hometown Tennessee made perpetual, persistent overtures. He took an unofficial visit to Knoxville on Nov. 13, but also made a couple visits to Ann Arbor.

Jones projects as a safety with the Wolverines.

Readiness Level

Could challenge in year one, but likely will take a year.

List

Michigan football recruiting: Early signing day tracker

Film

Recommended Stories