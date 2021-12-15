National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Kody Jones
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
–
19
11
Rivals
4
–
21
10
ESPN
3
–
22
11
On3
4
290
29
11
247Sports Composite
4
331
14
10
On3 Consensus
4
270
28
7
Vitals
Hometown
Germantown (Tenn.)
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
175-pounds
Recruitment
One morning in February, from seemingly out of nowhere, Jones, along with fellow Tennessean Taylor Groves, pledged to Michigan football. Groves didn’t stick (he flipped to Ole Miss) but Jones stuck around, though hometown Tennessee made perpetual, persistent overtures. He took an unofficial visit to Knoxville on Nov. 13, but also made a couple visits to Ann Arbor.
Jones projects as a safety with the Wolverines.
Readiness Level
Could challenge in year one, but likely will take a year.
