National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Amorion Walker
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
47
28
Rivals
3
–
40
27
ESPN
4
–
45
17
On3
3
–
71
20
247Sports Composite
3
518
34
25
On3 Consensus
4
450
69
22
Vitals
Hometown
Ponchatoula (La.)
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
175-pounds
Recruitment
It’s taken a long, long time, but on early signing day, it finally happened: Michigan flipped Walker from Notre Dame.
The Wolverines stayed on Walker for months, making him a big priority. Fellow Louisiana native Ron Bellamy, a former Michigan receiver himself, was lead on his recruitment. Walker made his announcement on early signing day.
Readiness Level
Possibly could see the field in year one, as many receivers do.
Film
Scouting
247Sports
Competed in track and field as a freshman, when he triple jumped 41-7.
2020: Missed 6 of 9 games as a junior because of a hamstring injury.