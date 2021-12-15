Breaking News:

No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State, commits to Deion Sanders and Jackson State

National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Amorion Walker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

47

28

Rivals

3

40

27

ESPN

4

45

17

On3

3

71

20

247Sports Composite

3

518

34

25

On3 Consensus

4

450

69

22

Vitals

Hometown

Ponchatoula (La.)

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

175-pounds

Recruitment

It’s taken a long, long time, but on early signing day, it finally happened: Michigan flipped Walker from Notre Dame.

The Wolverines stayed on Walker for months, making him a big priority. Fellow Louisiana native Ron Bellamy, a former Michigan receiver himself, was lead on his recruitment. Walker made his announcement on early signing day.

Readiness Level

Possibly could see the field in year one, as many receivers do.

List

Michigan football recruiting: Early signing day tracker

Film

Scouting

247Sports

Competed in track and field as a freshman, when he triple jumped 41-7.
2020: Missed 6 of 9 games as a junior because of a hamstring injury.

Recommended Stories