National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Mason Graham

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

220

31

19

Rivals

4

18

18

ESPN

3

70

70

On3

3

50

34

247Sports Composite

4

355

45

28

On3 Consensus

4

399

48

29

Vitals

Hometown

Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

Projected Position

Defensive tackle

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

295-pounds

Recruitment

An under-the-radar recruit, Graham was committed to Boise State, but visited Michigan for the Washington game, flipping to the Wolverines shortly after. Eventually, he started garnering a lot of attention, particularly from some other top schools in the Pac-12. He had offers from Oregon, USC, Arizona State, and others.

Readiness Level

Like most interior defensive linemen, will likely take some time before he becomes a factor. Although he already has prototypical size.

List

Michigan football recruiting: Early signing day tracker

Film

Scouting

247Sports

Established wrestler. Trinity League heavyweight individual champion as a sophomore in 2020. Helped Servite win the Trinity League team championship in 2021 as a junior.

