National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Mason Graham
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
220
31
19
Rivals
4
–
18
18
ESPN
3
–
70
70
On3
3
–
50
34
247Sports Composite
4
355
45
28
On3 Consensus
4
399
48
29
Vitals
Hometown
Anaheim (Calif.) Servite
Projected Position
Defensive tackle
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
295-pounds
Recruitment
An under-the-radar recruit, Graham was committed to Boise State, but visited Michigan for the Washington game, flipping to the Wolverines shortly after. Eventually, he started garnering a lot of attention, particularly from some other top schools in the Pac-12. He had offers from Oregon, USC, Arizona State, and others.
Readiness Level
Like most interior defensive linemen, will likely take some time before he becomes a factor. Although he already has prototypical size.
Film
Scouting
247Sports
Established wrestler. Trinity League heavyweight individual champion as a sophomore in 2020. Helped Servite win the Trinity League team championship in 2021 as a junior.