National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Zeke Berry

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 65 9 7 Rivals 4 – 24 15 ESPN 4 283 21 23 On3 4 60 3 3 247Sports Composite 4 181 14 12 On3 Consensus 4 132 10 9

Vitals

Hometown Concord (Calif.) De La Salle Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 195-pounds

Recruitment

Once a commit to Don Brown and the Arizona Wildcats defense, Berry decommitted on Oct. 10. Michigan football really got involved late, and when he visited Ann Arbor for The Game, it was a game-changer. Berry committed to the Wolverines the afternoon before the Big Ten Championship Game, pledging on Twitter on Dec. 3.

Berry reportedly runs a 4.55 40-yard dash and a 11.14 100-meter dash. He had offers from Oregon, USC, UCLA, Washington, and others. He hails from the same high school as former Michigan tight end Devin Asiasi.

Readiness Level

Could see the field early if he competes with RJ Morten, Makari Paige, Jordan Morant, Rod Smith (and potentially Dax Hill, depending on if he returns or not). Almost certain to be a first-year special teams player.

List

Film

Scouting

Highly instinctive, complete football player who plays multiple positions for one of the top programs in Northern California, but projects as a safety long-term. Makes big plays in all three phases as a receiver and running back on offense, at safety on defense and as a return man. Sees the game and reacts quickly as a defender. Can cover from has to boundary as a deep safety. Doubles as a dangerous blitzer with outstanding closing speed. Strikes with a vengeance. Flies around and makes plays. Shows off the athleticism and playmaking ability with the ball in his hands. Has solid size and has good speed on the track with a 11.14 second 100 meter time as a junior.

Can play cornerback, safety, running back or receiver, but projects best to a defensive back in college. Can come downhill and end plays with big hits and open field tackling ability, but able to run stride for stride with receivers and has tremendous ball skills, hips and quick hands. As a receiver, shows great burst when taking short passes and sticking his foot in the dirt to get in to the open field.