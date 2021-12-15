National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Tyler Morris

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 92 14 4 Rivals 4 152 21 5 ESPN 4 135 18 3 On3 4 – 50 10 247Sports Composite 4 115 16 4 On3 Consensus 4 142 27 4

Vitals

Hometown Bolingbrook (Ill.) Nazareth Academy Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 175-pounds

Recruitment

It was something of a quiet recruitment, though there were a lot of programs that wanted Morris in the fold. He had offers from schools like Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and Michigan State, but as a former high school teammate with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (before he transferred to IMG Academy), it’s no surprise that Morris chose the Wolverines on April 20, 2021.

Readiness Level

Possibly could see the field in year one, as many receivers do, especially given his familiarity with McCarthy already. May need a year before he becomes a regular contributor.

List

Film

Scouting

Comes from a multi-sport background which includes outstanding track results as he was entering high school. The athleticism shows on the football field. He can climb the ladder and get into the air to come down with passes that would be outside the radius for other players. He tracks the football very well and adjusts to passes. Fluid, loose-hipped and that helps him both after the catch and as a route runner. Shows good instincts for finding space as a route runner. Can be effective on jet sweeps and screens. Has to add some bulk and get stronger still. Can do so many things for an offense that it is hard to imagine scenarios where he will not be productive in college because he can of his versatility.