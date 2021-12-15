National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Jimmy Rolder

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 – 30 8 Rivals 4 183 7 6 ESPN 3 – 13 8 On3 4 155 12 4 247Sports Composite 4 277 28 7 On3 Consensus 4 259 28 6

Vitals

Hometown Chicago (Ill.) Marist Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-2 Weight 220-pounds

Recruitment

Rolder was nursing just a handful of offers when suddenly his recruitment blew up in a big hurry.

Within days, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Purdue, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Florida, and LSU all came calling — something of a whirlwind for a player who had been under the radar until his senior season. But, on Nov. 17, he pledged to the Wolverines, ending his recruitment. He didn’t entertain overtures from other schools.

Readiness Level

As he’s a prototypical middle linebacker, like Junior Colson in 2021, Rolder could see the field in year one.

List

Film

Scouting

Jimmy Rolder was initially an Illinois baseball commit who saw his recruitment affected by the delayed 2020 season – which was played during the spring in Illinois. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder looks like an easy top linebacker prospect as a senior. He’s a big, physically imposing defender who shows some impressive burst and top end speed. Rolder is a physical form tackler in space. Through 13 games as a senior, the new Wolverine commit has 115 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. He’s also proficient in coverage, coming down with three interceptions as a junior.

Physically has the size to play his style of ball at the Power Five level. Big hitter who plays with aggressiveness and shows explosion through his tackles. D1 baseball prospect who has a 6.92 60 down, a very good time for someone of his size. Uses that to get to the ball carrier on the football field and can get to the edges to make plays. Have not seen him in coverage as much but looks to have the athletic ability to do that. Has played some defensive end but projects as a true MIKE who could rush the passer in passing situations.