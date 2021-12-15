National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Jimmy Rolder
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
–
30
8
Rivals
4
183
7
6
ESPN
3
–
13
8
On3
4
155
12
4
247Sports Composite
4
277
28
7
On3 Consensus
4
259
28
6
Vitals
Hometown
Chicago (Ill.) Marist
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
220-pounds
Recruitment
Rolder was nursing just a handful of offers when suddenly his recruitment blew up in a big hurry.
Within days, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Purdue, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Florida, and LSU all came calling — something of a whirlwind for a player who had been under the radar until his senior season. But, on Nov. 17, he pledged to the Wolverines, ending his recruitment. He didn’t entertain overtures from other schools.
Readiness Level
As he’s a prototypical middle linebacker, like Junior Colson in 2021, Rolder could see the field in year one.
Film
Scouting
On3
Jimmy Rolder was initially an Illinois baseball commit who saw his recruitment affected by the delayed 2020 season – which was played during the spring in Illinois. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder looks like an easy top linebacker prospect as a senior. He’s a big, physically imposing defender who shows some impressive burst and top end speed. Rolder is a physical form tackler in space. Through 13 games as a senior, the new Wolverine commit has 115 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. He’s also proficient in coverage, coming down with three interceptions as a junior.
247Sports
Physically has the size to play his style of ball at the Power Five level. Big hitter who plays with aggressiveness and shows explosion through his tackles. D1 baseball prospect who has a 6.92 60 down, a very good time for someone of his size. Uses that to get to the ball carrier on the football field and can get to the edges to make plays. Have not seen him in coverage as much but looks to have the athletic ability to do that. Has played some defensive end but projects as a true MIKE who could rush the passer in passing situations.