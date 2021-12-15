National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Micah Pollard
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
90
100
Rivals
3
–
41
86
ESPN
3
–
64
123
On3
3
–
48
63
247Sports Composite
3
700
72
101
On3 Consensus
3
615
65
82
Vitals
Hometown
Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
200-pounds
Recruitment
A linebacker who should be thought of as a potential pass rusher, Pollard hails from the same school as former commit Mario Eugenio. Though Eugenio decommitted and ultimately flipped to Cincinnati, Pollard stayed true to his pledge.
He had offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, and more.
Readiness Level
Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.
