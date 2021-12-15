National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Micah Pollard

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

90

100

Rivals

3

41

86

ESPN

3

64

123

On3

3

48

63

247Sports Composite

3

700

72

101

On3 Consensus

3

615

65

82

Vitals

Hometown

Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

200-pounds

Recruitment

A linebacker who should be thought of as a potential pass rusher, Pollard hails from the same school as former commit Mario Eugenio. Though Eugenio decommitted and ultimately flipped to Cincinnati, Pollard stayed true to his pledge.

He had offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, and more.

Readiness Level

Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.

List

Michigan football recruiting: Early signing day tracker

Film

Recommended Stories