National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Damani Dent
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
65
89
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
3
–
58
86
On3
3
–
66
91
247Sports Composite
3
913
74
121
On3 Consensus
3
719
60
103
Vitals
Hometown
Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
190-pounds
Recruitment
What wasn’t a particularly fraught recruitment suddenly got some intrigue.
Michigan offered Dent in August, he visited for the NIU game, and committed just over a month later on Oct. 18. However, with new coaching staffs at both Miami (Fla.) and Florida, both made late pushes, which seemed to cause some consternation. However, Dent ultimately signed and is now a Wolverine.
Readiness Level
Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.
Scouting
247Sports
2020: Two-way player. Got snaps at S, CB and WR. Totaled 327 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense while making 58 tackles and picking off three passes on defense.