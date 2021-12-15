National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Damani Dent

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 3 – 65 89 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN 3 – 58 86 On3 3 – 66 91 247Sports Composite 3 913 74 121 On3 Consensus 3 719 60 103

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 190-pounds

Recruitment

What wasn’t a particularly fraught recruitment suddenly got some intrigue.

Michigan offered Dent in August, he visited for the NIU game, and committed just over a month later on Oct. 18. However, with new coaching staffs at both Miami (Fla.) and Florida, both made late pushes, which seemed to cause some consternation. However, Dent ultimately signed and is now a Wolverine.

Readiness Level

Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.

Film

Scouting

2020: Two-way player. Got snaps at S, CB and WR. Totaled 327 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense while making 58 tackles and picking off three passes on defense.