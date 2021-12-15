National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Damani Dent

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

65

89

Rivals

3

ESPN

3

58

86

On3

3

66

91

247Sports Composite

3

913

74

121

On3 Consensus

3

719

60

103

Vitals

Hometown

Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

190-pounds

Recruitment

What wasn’t a particularly fraught recruitment suddenly got some intrigue.

Michigan offered Dent in August, he visited for the NIU game, and committed just over a month later on Oct. 18. However, with new coaching staffs at both Miami (Fla.) and Florida, both made late pushes, which seemed to cause some consternation. However, Dent ultimately signed and is now a Wolverine.

Readiness Level

Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.

Film

Scouting

247Sports

2020: Two-way player. Got snaps at S, CB and WR. Totaled 327 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense while making 58 tackles and picking off three passes on defense.

