National Signing Day: Michigan football signs CJ Stokes

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

51

9

Rivals

3

41

8

ESPN

3

61

10

On3

3

48

11

247Sports Composite

3

758

61

9

On3 Consensus

3

759

62

8

Vitals

Hometown

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School

Projected Position

Running back

Height

5-foot-11

Weight

190-pounds

Recruitment

A summer visit for a prospect in the shadow of the South Carolina Gamecocks was everything for CJ Stokes. Stokes officially visited Ann Arbor on June 18 and committed to the Wolverines the very next day, bucking all three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for him to go to his hometown SEC school.

Stokes had offers from the likes of South Carolina, Penn State, Mizzou, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Duke, Louisville, and more.

Readiness Level

Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.

List

Film

