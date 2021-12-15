National Signing Day: Michigan football signs CJ Stokes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
51
9
Rivals
3
–
41
8
ESPN
3
–
61
10
On3
3
–
48
11
247Sports Composite
3
758
61
9
On3 Consensus
3
759
62
8
Vitals
Hometown
Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School
Projected Position
Running back
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
190-pounds
Recruitment
A summer visit for a prospect in the shadow of the South Carolina Gamecocks was everything for CJ Stokes. Stokes officially visited Ann Arbor on June 18 and committed to the Wolverines the very next day, bucking all three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for him to go to his hometown SEC school.
Stokes had offers from the likes of South Carolina, Penn State, Mizzou, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Duke, Louisville, and more.
Readiness Level
Likely won’t be ready to contribute for a year or two.
List
Michigan football recruiting: Early signing day tracker