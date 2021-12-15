National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Marlin Klein
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
28
44
Rivals
3
–
26
45
ESPN
3
–
17
75
On3
4
–
19
31
247Sports Composite
3
538
29
53
On3 Consensus
4
435
22
41
Vitals
Hometown
Raban Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School
Projected Position
Tight end
Height
6-foot-6
Weight
215-pounds
Recruitment
Originally from Germany, Klein wasn’t the first pledge to Michigan football’s 2022 class, but he is now the longest tenured, as the players who committed before him dropped out.
His recruitment was relatively quiet, but he did have offers from Georgia, Florida State, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and more.
Readiness Level
Likely a year or two away from being a contributor.
