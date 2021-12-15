National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Marlin Klein

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

28

44

Rivals

3

26

45

ESPN

3

17

75

On3

4

19

31

247Sports Composite

3

538

29

53

On3 Consensus

4

435

22

41

Vitals

Hometown

Raban Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School

Projected Position

Tight end

Height

6-foot-6

Weight

215-pounds

Recruitment

Originally from Germany, Klein wasn’t the first pledge to Michigan football’s 2022 class, but he is now the longest tenured, as the players who committed before him dropped out.

His recruitment was relatively quiet, but he did have offers from Georgia, Florida State, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and more.

Readiness Level

Likely a year or two away from being a contributor.

List

Michigan football recruiting: Early signing day tracker

Film

