National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Marlin Klein

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 3 – 28 44 Rivals 3 – 26 45 ESPN 3 – 17 75 On3 4 – 19 31 247Sports Composite 3 538 29 53 On3 Consensus 4 435 22 41

Vitals

Hometown Raban Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School Projected Position Tight end Height 6-foot-6 Weight 215-pounds

Recruitment

Originally from Germany, Klein wasn’t the first pledge to Michigan football’s 2022 class, but he is now the longest tenured, as the players who committed before him dropped out.

His recruitment was relatively quiet, but he did have offers from Georgia, Florida State, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and more.

Readiness Level

Likely a year or two away from being a contributor.

List

Film