National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Alessandro Lorenzetti

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

45

1

Rivals

3

3

ESPN

3

52

1

On3

247Sports Composite

3

659

57

2

On3 Consensus

Vitals

Hometown

Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-foot-6

Weight

285-pounds

Recruitment

Lorenzetti isn’t the most highly-rated recruit, but that can be understood through multiple factors: he’s originally from Canada, he plays in a generally under-scouted region, and in the COVID year, many players didn’t get proper evaluations. However, Lorenzetti had a couple schools coming after him hard, especially after the camp circuit. Michigan’s main competition was Michigan State, but he also held offers from Georgia and Penn State. He ended his recruitment on June 25 when he pledged to Michigan.

Readiness Level

Already has good size, but likely won’t see the field until year two at the earliest.

List

10 recruits Michigan football fans should watch on early signing day

Film

Scouting

